Government opens selection with 90 vacancies and salaries of up to R$ 8,300 in Goiás | Goiás

The government of Goiás, through the State Secretariat for Development and Innovation (Sedi), has open enrollment for the hiring of 90 temporary employees. The opportunities are for Goiânia and Anápolis, and they have salaries ranging from R$2.8 thousand to R$8.3 thousand (see all positions below).

Applications can be made until next Monday (8), through the Sedi website. According to the notice, in all, there are 85 vacancies with wide competition and five for people with disabilities. Opportunities are for professionals from different areas, with technical, higher and postgraduate courses.

Only the Operations Technician and Event Analyst positions are for Anapolis. According to the government, the contracts have a maximum period of three years with the possibility of being extended for up to five years.

The vacancies offered are for the following areas

Project Analyst

Innovation Environments Analyst

Digital design and marketing

Engineer

Operations Technician Administrative Support and Accountability

Administrative Support and Accountability

Legal Adviser

Events Analyst

Web developer

Counter

Education Analyst

Foreign trade analyst

Investment Attraction Specialist

Data Analysis and BI Specialist

Software Development Specialist

Systems Analysis Specialist

Project Management Specialist

Process Analysis Specialist

User Experience (UX) Specialist

Cybersecurity Specialist

Data Science Specialist

Data Administration Specialist

ICT Contracting Specialist

The established working day is 40 hours per week for all functions, and the selection of candidates will be carried out in two stages: curriculum analysis and interview.

See job vacancies at Bom Dia Goiás

MP-GO offers 39 vacancies for public examination of substitute promoter with a salary of R$ 28,800

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.