Government ordinance prohibits dismissal of unvaccinated employees

An ordinance signed by the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, prohibits the dismissal of employees who refuse to take the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country. The standard was published this Monday (1st/11) in the Official Gazette of the Union.

According to the text, the non-presentation of a vaccination card against any disease is not registered as just cause for termination of the employment contract by the employer, pursuant to article 482 of the CLT.

The ordinance determines that the employer is prohibited from requiring any “discriminatory or obstructive documents for hiring, especially proof of vaccination”, among other items.

“It is considered a discriminatory practice to have a vaccination certificate mandatory in selective processes for hiring workers, as well as the dismissal for just cause of an employee due to non-presentation of a vaccination certificate”, says paragraph 2 of Article 1 of the ordinance.

Article 3, on the other hand, states that employers who wish to guarantee sanitary conditions in the workplace can offer workers periodic testing to prove that they are not contaminated by Covid-19. In this case, employees are required to take the tests or present a vaccination card.

If the employer breaks the employment relationship “by discriminatory act”, the ordinance says, the employee is entitled to receive compensation for moral damage, and to choose between reinstatement to work with full compensation for the period away or receiving double the remuneration of the leave interval.

controversial position

Although some experts argue that the refusal of the vaccine cannot lead to the employee’s dismissal, court decisions on the subject have followed a different understanding.

In May, the 2nd Labor Court of São Caetano do Sul (SP) validated the dismissal for just cause of a hospital cleaning assistant who refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine. In July, TRT-2 upheld the decision. The Superior Labor Court has not yet analyzed the issue, but the president of the Court, Maria Cristina Peduzzi, said in an interview to UOL that companies have the right to dismiss employees who refuse to take the vaccine.

In December 2020, the Federal Supreme Court, when judging lawsuits filed by political parties in which the obligation of vaccination against Covid-19 was being discussed, had already decided that the State could determine the obligation and impose restrictions on those who refused to immunize.

When vaccines began to be applied in the country, the Public Ministry of Labor took a stand in favor of dismissing workers who refused to take the vaccine without providing documented medical reasons. According to the MPT, companies should seek to raise awareness and negotiate with their employees, but the mere individual and unjustified refusal cannot put the health of other employees at risk.

