Government prohibits dismissal for just cause of worker who does not get vaccinated against covid

posted on 11/01/2021 5:37 PM / updated on 11/01/2021 10:58 PM

The Government published, this Monday (01/11), an ordinance that prohibits the dismissal for just cause of workers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. The text, signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Onyx Lorenzoni, also considers the requirement of proof of vaccination in selective processes for hiring employees to be “discriminatory practice”.

“The employer is prohibited, when hiring or maintaining the worker’s employment, to demand any discriminatory or obstructive documents for hiring, especially proof of vaccination, negative certificate of labor claim, test, examination, expertise, report, certificate or statement relating to the sterilization or pregnancy,” says the ordinance.

Since July this year, there have been dismissals in this regard, as in a case granted by the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of São Paulo. In September, the president of the Superior Labor Court (TST), Maria Cristina Peduzzi, stated that collective well-being would be above the individual right to choose whether or not to immunize against the disease. “The right of the collectivity overrides the individual right and if an employee refuses to be vaccinated, it will compromise the work environment that, necessarily, must be promoted, through the employer, in the healthiest way possible, so there is a justification that has supported decisions in this regard,” he said at the time.

In addition to the prohibition of dismissal and non-employment due to the requirement of the vaccination certificate, the ordinance also determines the compensation of workers who eventually undergo the “discriminatory act”, with the right to compensation for moral damages, and it is up to the employee to decide between reinstatement to the former job function, with full indemnification of payments during the entire period of leave, monetarily corrected, or even for non-reintegration, with double reimbursement.

Through social networks, Minister Onyx Lorenzoni stated that the measure, which goes against the TST’s understanding, establishes protection for work in Brazil. “This document has a single objective: to preserve the right to freedom, guarantees to work and access to work for millions and millions of Brazilians,” he said. “The choice of whether or not to receive the vaccine belongs only to the citizen, it is within the scope of their individual freedom and this has to be respected”, he added.