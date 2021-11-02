Government publishes ordinance preventing airlines from firing employees for non-vaccination

Airlines, including GOL, Itapemirim, LATAM and VOEPASS may be prevented from dismissing employees who did not take the vaccine against the coronavirus, all due to an Ordinance issued this Monday, November 1st.





These are the airlines that have already announced that they will fire employees who do not take the COVID-19 vaccine, with the exception of those who have an express medical recommendation that prohibits the application of immunizing agents. The most relevant case is that of GOL, which stated that its measure will take effect from today, November 1st, when the dismissals of those who did not present proof of vaccination would begin.

Some employees of this company even protested and made a video repudiating the company’s attitude, claiming that “they don’t want to be guinea pigs”.

GOL’s attitude, however, is based on the understanding of the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), endorsed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), that non-vaccination can cause health problems in the company, and that in order to preserve the health of the other employees, she can fire for cause who did not get the vaccine.

However, now, the measure suffers a setback on the very day that Gol’s policy would begin to apply. All because the Minister of Labor and Welfare (MTP), headed by Minister Onyx Lorenzoni, created an ordinance that prevents companies from firing for failure to prove vaccination.

According to MTP Ordinance 620, it was defined that “the employer is prohibited, when hiring or maintaining the worker’s employment, to demand any discriminatory or obstructive documents for hiring, especially proof of vaccination, negative certificate of labor claim, test, examination, expertise, report, certificate or statement relating to the sterilization or pregnancy“.

The Ordinance is effective immediately, but allows the company to require regular tests from the employee, not being a complete exemption:

“In order to ensure the preservation of sanitary conditions in the

work environment, employers may offer their workers periodic testing that proves the non-contamination by Covid-19, in which case workers are required to carry out testing or present a vaccination card.”.

Threatening with dismissal, firing, or not hiring because of a vaccination certificate requirement is absurd. We publish an ordinance against this discriminatory practice. First, there is free will. pic.twitter.com/LsTCOR2WuX — Onyx Lorenzoni 🇧🇷 (@onyxlorenzoni) November 1, 2021

We contacted GOL and ABEAR, the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies, to understand what the next steps will be, and whether any employee who has already been dismissed will be reinstated. As soon as they return, we will update this report. The Ordinance, however, can be overturned by higher instances, such as the STF itself.



