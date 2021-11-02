Governors freeze ICMS on fuel from 1 November

The National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) unanimously approved the freezing of the value of ICMS charged on fuel sales for 90 days. The decision was taken by the collegiate at its 339th Extraordinary Meeting, held this Friday morning (29).

The objective, according to the council, is to collaborate with the maintenance of prices at the values ​​in effect on November 1, 2021 until January 31, 2022.

With the constant rises in gasoline, in the search for a culprit for the increase, the ICMS tax rate on fuels practiced by the states had been heavily attacked. In Brazil, the tax varies by Federation Unit, being 25% the lowest (practiced by some states) and 34% the highest, practiced by Rio de Janeiro.

In the war of narratives between the federal government and the governors, the tax has been placed by Bolsonaro as the main factor for the rise in prices. What the states have denied, pointing to Petrobras’ international price parity policy as a preponderant factor.

In Pernambuco, the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), due to Petrobras’ readjustments, rose. Thus, from November 1st, the value of the liter will increase by R$ 0.09, which, added to the R$ 0.21 announced by Petrobras, will go from R$ 5,880 to R$ 6,186.

The Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF) is used in the calculation basis of the ICMS charged on fuels. The index is calculated according to information sent by the State government to the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), corresponding to a part of the final price.

With the freeze, it is expected to contain this variation, but consumers can still feel advances in prices charged at the pump, due to possible adjustments that are announced by Petrobras.

“The price at the refinery will continue to increase and reach the pump as well. The difference is that being charged at a lower value than what is being practiced by the market. It is not possible to immediately scale the effect in relation to the final price, but there will be some impact, yes, on the price and on the state’s revenue, which will be stabilized”, says the lawyer and professor of Tax Law Eric Castro e Silva.

He recalls that it is now important to keep an eye on Petrobras’ next moves in relation to prices, which will still reflect the variation in the dollar and in the price of a barrel of oil.

According to the finance secretary of Pernambuco and Confaz coordinator, Décio Padilha, the measure was a “greater gesture” that seeks to bring Petrobras to the table for more in-depth discussions with the states.

“It is important to pass on to the entire population that the PMPF freeze will not fail to bring increases. They are due to the 100% binding of parity that Petrobras has made, even though it only imports 38%. The increases are due to this, in addition to of the real with a high devaluation and the quotation of a barrel of oil, Brent, which went from US$ 70 dollars, six months ago, to US$ 86 dollars. That was the perfect storm,” says Padilha.

According to him, the states made this gesture to say: “Everything possible, we are going to do, but to solve the cause, there are two basic solutions: a price equalization fund and competition from Petrobras, which does not have it”.

Confaz hopes that 90 days will be enough time for Petrobras to enter the discussion, especially the possibility of a compensatory fund fueled by oil royalties, revised annually, or part of federal government dividends, with an injection of resources every three months .

The state-owned company says that in the last adjustment, the average sale price of gasoline A (transferred to distributors still without blends) went from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19 per liter, reflecting an average adjustment of R$ 0.21 per liter.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% of anhydrous ethanol and 73% of gasoline A for the composition of the gasoline sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump is now R$ 2.33 per liter on average, the which corresponds to a variation of R$ 0.15 per liter.

In the composition of prices, until October 23, Petrobras has allocated BRL 2.18 to itself, while the ICMS represented BRL 1.72.

In a statement, the president of the Northeast Consortium and coordinator of the National Forum of Governors, the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias, says that “the definitive solution, time will tell, is capitalization of the Fuel Equalization Fund, that’s what the The price of a liter of gasoline falls from around R$7.00 to around R$4.50 and Diesel Oil from around R$4.80 to around R$3.70.” Dias also defends that the Tax Reform can make the price drop even further, with a reduction in taxes on consumption and fuel.

With oil prices soaring on the international market and fuels becoming more expensive in Brazil, Petrobras posted a profit of R$31.14 billion in the third quarter of this year. Thus, it reversed the loss of the same period last year.