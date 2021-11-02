Grazi Massafera enjoys beach with new boyfriend in Ceará

Grazi Massafera enjoys the beach with her new boyfriend in Ceará. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Buggy rides, lots of sun and the traditional heat of the northeast enchant the Grazi Massafera holiday. In the case of the blonde, Alexandre Machafer’s company also spices up the tour.

The two have already appeared together upon arriving in the state, but this Monday, November 1st, they confirmed that the purpose of the entire trip is to enjoy a few days off.

Images from Internet users circulate on social networks and the Jornal Metrópoles published some photos of the two together in some dunes.

In addition to the trip, there are other signs that the romance between the two actors is going from strength to strength. Grazi is so enchanted by the boy that she has even started following her new mother-in-law on Instagram. A fan profile of the couple was created on the web and ended up making a print of the list of people that Grazi is following on the social network.

NEW COUPLE

According to journalist Leo Dias, Alexandre is a friend of Marcella, a friend of Grazi. Everything indicates that they may have known each other through her. Alexandre’s mother started following Grazi and the actress’ nieces are now in his network.

Like the blonde, Alexandre is an actor. He graduated from the professional training course at CAL and even worked on TV, participating in “Rebelde”. More recently, it was Jorge, the protagonist of a feature about São Jorge. Alexandre, however, found himself behind the camera as director of films and webseries for the Cesgranrio Foundation.

