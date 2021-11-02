Grazi Massafera poses with a new affair for the first time; see photo | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Grazi poses for photo with Machafer for the first time

Grazi Massafera has yet to publicly take up his romance with actor and film producer Alexandre Machafer. The actress, however, circulates the new affair during a trip between the two of them to Ceará. The couple even posed with locals during a visit to a local food stall by the sea. This was the first image in which they appear together and posed (on the other occasions, both were caught together)

The registration was made during the couple’s evening outing, last weekend, to taste the delicacies offered at the place. It was pure sympathy, depending on who was there. In the end, they took that photo and appeared smiling alongside residents.

“The global muse (Grazi) Massafera tasted and approved our menu”, prided the owner of the establishment, when sharing a video by Grazi in which he talks about the experience at the place: “a thousand notes”.

Grazi and Alexandre have been enjoying a trip to the beaches of Ceará since last week. There, the two have already been spotted on the beach, walking hand in hand and at the airport.

Since the romance between the two became public, Machafer decided to lock the comments of strangers on his Instagram profile. Now, just write who the boy follows back. After Extra showed that he interacted with the actress’ fans, the director decided to be more discreet and stopped the likes he gave to each person who asked if he was Grazi’s new boyfriend.