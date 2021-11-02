Gre-Nal may have only fans after invasion of Grêmio fans

The Gre-Nal derby next Saturday (6) may only have Inter fans. A meeting next Wednesday (3) will define the security protocols for the game of the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The action is a reflection of the invasion and vandalism that happened at Arena do Grêmio yesterday (31).

The initiative came from the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul, through the Fan Court. The responsible for the folder, Marco Aurélio Xavier, understands that it is necessary to act preventively, in addition to punishing those responsible for the acts that followed the game against Palmeiras.

“We will have a hearing with the participation of the Public Ministry, public security bodies and representatives of the two clubs. We will debate the presence or not of Grêmio fans in Beira-Rio,” explained Xavier to UOL Sport.

“We have to act on the two fundamental points of this theme. Prevention measures and also the identification and punishment of those responsible”, he added.

The Public Ministry has not yet defined its position on the case. According to the UOL Sport, the public security agencies understand that the presence of Grêmio fans in Beira-Rio is possible, however they are in favor of punishing those responsible for acts of vandalism yesterday, in addition to the organized fans that are identified.

Earlier, Grêmio issued an official statement in which it regrets the behavior of the fans after the defeat by Palmeiras and promises to identify and punish those responsible.

As informed by the UOL Sport, the STJD will evaluate the images to file a complaint. Tricolor may lose the field command for up to 10 games, depending on the judgment yet to be scored.

Inter and Grêmio play next Saturday (6), at 19:00 (GMT).