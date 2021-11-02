Greenland ice cap loses 3.5 trillion tons and causes sea level rise by 1cm | Global warming

THE Greenland’s ice cap has lost about 3.5 trillion tons of ice in 10 years, which caused a rise in sea level of one centimeter and increased the risk of flooding around the world, according to a study published on Monday (1).

Many teams of scientists are studying the evolution of the situation in Greenland, but the article published in the journal Nature Communications is the first to use satellite observations from the European Space Agency, which showed that the melting has increased by 21% in 40 years.

Since 2011, the ice cap has lost 3.5 trillion tons of ice, two-thirds of that amount in the summers of 2012 and 2019, according to the study. Greenland’s frozen surface covers an area of ​​1.8 million square kilometers, making it the second largest after Antarctica.

Scientists are monitoring the warming of this frozen mass (which could raise ocean levels by 6 meters to 7 meters), as Antarctica is warming three times faster than the rest of the planet.

The data obtained from satellite images highlight the important variations in the rate of melting, which increases more during heat waves than due to the progressive warming of the planet.

“Like other parts of the world, Greenland is vulnerable to the rise of extreme weather events,” said the study’s lead author, Thomas Slater, of the British University of Leeds.

Satellite observation made it possible to quickly and accurately calculate the one-year melt and its relationship to sea level rise, the scientists say. A method that “will allow a better understanding of the complex processes in melting”.

“Model estimates suggest that the Greenland ice cap will raise sea level by between 3 and 23 centimeters by 2100,” explained paper co-author Amber Leeson of the University of Lancaster in the UK.

Last week, the Meteorological Institute of the Netherlands (KNMI) issued a warning of rising sea levels off the Dutch coast, which could reach 2 meters. “Current projections show a higher sea level rise than the previous one,” declared the institute.

With about a third of its territory below sea level, the Netherlands is particularly vulnerable to global warming, but it is also one of Europe’s biggest “per capita” polluters.

“If we don’t reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sea levels off the Dutch coast could rise 1.2 meters by 2100, compared to the beginning of the current century”, and by up to 2 meters if the melting ice caps accelerate , added the KNMI.