Grêmio and full-back Rafinha are denounced to the STJD after confusion in the match

The attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football (STJD) denounced Grêmio on Monday (1) for infractions committed by its fans after the match against Palmeiras.

Cited in the request of the prosecutor, the lateral Rafinha was denounced for offense. He will answer for offenses against the arbitration at half-time.

Last Sunday, the match between Grêmio and Palmeiras, valid for the 29th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, was marked by confusion and violence. After the final whistle, a group of fans invaded the field, demolished the VAR’s cabin and other transmission equipment.

There are also reports of attacks on press professionals and photographers. Images from the broadcast also showed a fight between fans in the stands and the throwing of objects on the playing field.

In light of the facts, the prosecutor’s office asked for an injunction so that Grêmio “acts with closed gates in games as principal and that the club is prohibited from loading tickets at games as a visitor until the trial of the case in the STJD”, says the statement from the Superior Court of Sports Justice of Football.

The injunction was sent for analysis by the president of the STJD of Football, Otávio Noronha.

According to the attorney general’s office, Grêmio was “under article 213 [do CBJD] for not preventing and repressing invasion, disorder and object throwing, in addition to article 211 for failing to maintain the stadium with the necessary infrastructure to ensure the safety of the match”.

If the Grêmio is convicted, the penalty is the payment of a fine, which can reach R$ 100,000.

In a statement, the club says that it works to “identify the other transgressors in relation to the event that occurred at the end of the match between Grêmio and Palmeiras, in the Arena, leaving it to the discretion of the legitimate authorities to do so, that the violators are punished in accordance with the law. ”

“The Grêmio, usually engaged in actions and awareness campaigns against any type of violence and discrimination, does not condone acts committed by a small portion of those present at yesterday’s match.”

“It is reiterated that the Club will not refrain from taking the appropriate internal measures, after the investigation and accountability of the individuals involved in the episode”, completes the note of this Monday.