Grêmio fan who invaded says that Palmeiras was provoked

Judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, who is a member of the Specialized Court of Supporters and Large Events, revealed interesting information today (1). He gave an interview to the program Timeline on Rádio Gaúcha.

On the program, he revealed that a Grêmio fan came out of his own free will, after invading the field in Grêmio’s defeat by Palmeiras on Sunday (31).

Because he introduced himself, his sentence was milder. The fan received a penalty that should keep him away from the stadiums for 3 months. In addition, you will need to report to the police station when requested. However, in case of non-compliance with this established agreement, the fan will receive a fine. Another interesting information revealed by the judge is that no one was arrested on Sunday (31) by the Military Brigade.

The main information brought by judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier is that the fan claims to have been provoked by Luiz Adriano, a forward for Palmeiras. The information that the player would have provoked was already around the social networks, but now it comes from a stronger source.

It will be investigated if there really was this provocation, and the athlete will be sought by the court to hear his version.

Grêmio should be judged for the invasion of the pitch in this game against Palmeiras. But one way to reduce the punishment will be to identify everyone involved in the invasion.

However, as there were many invaders, it is difficult to identify all of them. However, already showing commitment in trying to find the culprits, it may be that the penalty of the tricolor is already reduced.

A maximum penalty can lead to 10 losses of field command, ensuring that the tricolor would not play again this year in the Arena.

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF