Grêmio is denounced in the STJD; Injunction calls for ban on fans

This evening (1st), the STJD prosecutor denounced Grêmio for the actions of the fans after the game against Palmeiras, yesterday (31). In addition to the possibility of losing field command, Tricolor still suffers from a request for an injunction that seeks to prohibit Grêmio fans from attending stadiums, either as local or as a visitor.

“Highlighting the seriousness of the facts, the Attorney’s Office also asks for an injunction so that the Grêmio act with closed gates in the games as principal and that the club is prohibited from loading tickets in games as a visitor until the trial of the case in the STJD of Soccer. The injunction was sent for analysis by the president of the STJD of Football, Otávio Noronha,” says a note on the STJD website.

The Grêmio was cited in articles 213 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice) which talks about “failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing disorders in your sports square, invasion of the field or place of dispute of the sporting event and throwing of objects on the field or venue of the sporting event.”

If found guilty, Tricolor can pay a fine of R$100 to R$100,000 and still lose field control from 1 to 10 games.

In addition to article 211 of the CBJD, which deals with “failing to maintain the place indicated for the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and security for its realization”.

In this case, the penalty is a fine of R$100 to R$100,000 and an interdiction of the location, if applicable, until the measures defined in the judgment are taken.

injunction request

In addition, the prosecutor filed a request for an injunction so that Grêmio act with closed gates in their home games and that they are not entitled to tickets as a visitor. If accepted, the injunction starts from the next round and will be valid until the judgment of the case.

In addition, Rafinha, cited in the summary for offenses to the referee, was also denounced. And an infringement report was made about a shoe thrown in the field, and about damage to transmission equipment.