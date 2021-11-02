Groom disapproves of Sthefane Matos’ attitudes in ‘A Fazenda 13’

Within A Fazenda 13, the friendship between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves was the subject of an ugly fight between the influencer and Rico Melquiades. Coincidentally, it was as if the comedian knew that on the outside, the two have been making waves among netizens. After the exhibition made by Carlinhos Maia’s friend in the traditional discord game at dawn on Monday (01), the man’s fiance, Victor Igoh, decided to speak up.

Given that the bride is on a national reality show seen by thousands of people, the digital influencer’s fiance spoke about what has happened. On the internet, viewers accuse Sthefane and Dynho of having an intimacy beyond what would be “ideal”. This situation caused MC Mirella, the funkeiro’s wife, to speak out on other occasions. Now, the model opened the game, and confessed that he has not liked some of the attitudes of his beloved.

“Very sad this is all happening, I just wanted all this heavy energy around the people involved to end. I’ve been receiving thousands of msgs of all kinds, but understand that you will never see me expose on social media any kind of judgment, anger, backbiting, or any behavior that may harm someone’s life, regardless of whether it is wrong or right“, started.

Despite talking about the bride, he did not detail what attitudes he has not liked to see on the program, and cited the reality of Record. Although he doesn’t agree with everything he watches, he praised the character of the famous. “Sthe had behaviors that I disliked, had behaviors that I do not agree with as a partner, but her attitudes in the game do not detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is”, he continued.

Still in the text published in his stories, Victor emphasizes that public people also receive negative consequences for their fame. “She’s not here to defend herself, so I’ll wait for that moment to come. God is leading everything, I’m sure! There is a price for people who have a public life, where the proportion and gravity are greater and the consequences become more damning. That’s why I try my best to stay balanced, always in prayer. Everything will be fine, I believe!”, completed.

A few weeks ago, within the program, Sthefane started thinking about her fiance and talked about the possibility that he was jealous of her male friendships in the house. “He is jealous?”asked Lary Bottino, when he was still at A Fazenda. “So, not because we don’t give a reason, but if it’s like that, he’s jealous”, replied the pawn.

However, Sthefane said that she never had male friends, and that perhaps this could upset her fiancé. “He never saw me with a male friend, I never had a male friend. I think maybe… I never stopped to think about it, you know? I think he gets jealous of these things now that I think, oh my God.” she said, worried.

On the other hand, Lary Bottino supported Sthefane and said he didn’t see anything in the influencer’s friendship with the house pawns. “Ah, but you can clearly see that it is [amizade entre vocês]. People have no idea what we live here., right? It’s very intense, it’s very needy“he stated. This week, Mirella did not comment, but liked a comment on Twitter about her being “maturity” when seeing Dynho’s approach to Sthe.