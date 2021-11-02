Group of entrepreneurs plans to build a new mall in Rondonópolis

A group of entrepreneurs from Rondonópolis intends to invest in the construction of a new shopping center in the city. The project is ambitious and could place the city in the group of major post-pandemic investments.

It is worth noting that all representatives of the group are from the city and do business in the city. The idea is to build a project to stay in the history of the city and region and show the full strength of local entrepreneurship for the country.

According to the proposal being studied, the new mall would be located in the Avenida dos Estudantes region, near the Federal University of Rondonópolis (UFR) and the so-called condominium circuit, in a region that, in the future, should have between five and six horizontal condominiums.

The new mall foresees an investment of approximately R$250 million and the possible creation of 700 to 800 new jobs in the city.

The person responsible for the initial project of the work, Gleiydson Marques, from the company GMA, foresees the occupation of an area of ​​eight hectares for the mall with a total area of ​​136,000 m², which represents 13.6 hectares, the remainder (5.6 hectares) will be for other types of developments, such as apartment towers, hotels and gas stations.

The project also foresees covered parking for the mall’s customers.

The new mall should have 60 thousand m² of built area and 21 thousand m² of Gross Leasable Area (GLA).

The forecast is that the site will include nationally recognized brands, some of them even having already maintained contact with the group.

The new mall, in addition to the full range of services that the structure naturally has, should initially have 140 stores.

The project, which is in the economic feasibility study phase, is being led by the directors of Construtora Sallas, TMI, Unio and América, all in Rondonópolis.

Entrepreneurs Thiago Muniz (TMI), André Cobianchi (America), Marco Aurélio Hollatz and Gleyson Hollatz (Salas) and André Lira (Unio) are confident in the project.

The market research and economic feasibility study was commissioned by the Urban Studies Group (GEU), which is one of the largest in Brazil for the structuring of malls. The person responsible for the study, Deivisson de Almeida, should deliver this month the report with the necessary notes for the construction of the project.

He, however, revealed that this is a region with good potential. He cites, for example, the location of the project, which is already a favorable factor. The technician analyzes that there is a consumer market in the region to meet the demand, but this information still needs to be consolidated in the final study.

Businessman Thiago Muniz, from the TMI Group, highlighted that the idea had already been worked on together for some time and that the feeling is that the city is asking for a second structure of this type. “Our feeling already showed this need and the study we hired should prove it”, said the manager.

The group, however, intends to launch the project at the end of 2022. The work should take approximately three years to complete.