Group with Beto Carrero World and Playcenter proposes to buy Hopi Hari park | Campinas and Region

A group of investors linked to Beto Carrero World, Playcenter, Wet’n Wild and other companies made a proposal to buy the Hopi Hari amusement park, installed since 1999 in Vinhedo (SP). Because of this, the Court decided on Monday (1) to suspend the continuation of the meeting of creditors that would vote on a new amendment to the judicial reorganization plan, scheduled for Wednesday (3).

The advisers of Beto Carrero World released a note highlighting that the proposal also includes the participation of members of an investment fund, a real estate group and an alternative investment company.

Hopi Hari, however, disputes this initiative by investors and, in the morning, announced that it would take the possibility of a R$ 2.8 billion agreement with an international bank for restructuring, expansion and development of the park to be voted on at the meeting. See below for details.

Proposal and suspension of the meeting

“The investment forecast reaches more than R$ 150 million in improving the park, such as the creation of jobs and tax revenues”, says a note by Beto Carrero, mentioning that the plan also provides for the full payment of the tax liabilities accumulated in recent years. The press office also explains that the investor group has the support of the park’s largest creditors and awaits analysis of the text at the meeting.

O g1 requested positions to Playcenter and Wet’n Wild about the case, but there was no return.

In a decision published this afternoon, the judge of the 1st Court of Vinhedo, Fábio Marcelo Holanda, decided to suspend the resumption of the creditors’ meeting for 30 days. According to him, the measure serves the interests of creditors in having information about the proposal of this investor group.

In addition, the magistrate considered that Hopi Hari still needs to present other information so that participants have details about the additive and “actual liability situation”.

The debt is estimated by Hopi Hari in the range of R$ 500 million and the largest portion is owed to the National Bank for Social Development (BNDES), which represents at least R$ 230 million of this financial amount presented. A recovery plan was approved in April 2019, but was later challenged by the courts because the biggest creditors were left out of the agreement.

The reorganization request was made in August 2016, to avoid bankruptcy, and the park reopened in 2017.

Hopi Hari postpones the reopening of the free fall tower to 2022 and points to delay due to the pandemic

2 of 2 Free fall tower at Hopi Hari, disabled since 2012 — Photo: Patrícia Teixeira/g1 Free fall tower at Hopi Hari, disabled since 2012 — Photo: Patrícia Teixeira/g1

Hopi Hari, on the other hand, says that “it welcomes any and all partnership and investment proposals for the park’s growth”, but makes a series of challenges about it.

Considering that this is an “alternative proposal for a payment plan”, instead of a categorical purchase intention, the consultancy of the venture located in Vinhedo points out “doubts” about the intention of this group, given that some of them are direct competitors .

In addition, it explains that an internal legal opinion indicates the impossibility of appraisal and, therefore, assesses that it will be up to the creditors to decide on the fourth amendment to the judicial reorganization plan, on Wednesday, on the credits, jobs and fate of related companies to Hopi Hari.

“It is concluded that a last minute proposal, formulated by those who do not have transparent interests, as they are competitors, and also formulated under a condition, which allows its withdrawal at any time, is an element to disrupt the process, and worse , to influence the decision”, highlights an excerpt.

According to Hopi Hari, there is still “apparent lack of legitimacy of the ‘investor group'”, since none of them appears in the process as a credit holder, and the Court would have vetoed the hypothesis of an alternative proposal by creditor, which, in the assessment of the park, it also makes it impossible for a third party to make this presentation because they do not have full knowledge or expressed themselves in the course of the process.

O g1 expects a position from the park on the suspension of the creditors’ meeting.

Supposed Billion Dollar Deal

Hopi Hari announced this Monday morning that it has an agreement with Whitehall, which it highlights as a bank that offers direct and investor-managed investments in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. To be valid, however, the agreement must be formally approved at the assembly, according to the amusement park’s press office.

The project’s advisors mention that the financial institution has experience in the segment and the agreement will allow, in addition to complying with the judicial reorganization plan, the planning of new other attractions. “This project will not only restructure past obligations with creditors, but will also include the expansion of its attractions, the real estate development of its land, with new launches, and also the development of any launch of the park in other regions of Brazil or, also, the acquisition of other companies in the segment.”