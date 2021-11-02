GTA 6 development is “chaotic”, indicates leaker

Rumor also points to the production of Red Dead Redemption Remaster

It is already clear that the GTA fans can’t wait any longer for the next game. Although rumors about GTA 6 are sparse, they are the The only way to get an idea of ​​how the game is developing, as Rockstar keeps quiet. But according to French youtuber Rockstar Mag, a known GTA leaker, the development of the next title is not going well.

According to youtuber, the production of Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most “chaotic” among franchise games and it had to be restarted after Dan Houser left Rockstar. He is one of the founders of the studio and one of those responsible for the success of the franchise, especially after GTA 3. Today he has his own studio, “Absurd Ventures in Games”, but it wasn’t even officially announced.

Furthermore, several elements had to be changed during development time.. Rockstar is pretty busy with port GTA 5 to the new generation that has been postponed to March next year, in addition to GTA Online, which currently fills the developer’s coffers. It is worth remembering that the remastered trilogy of GTA is coming and the online mode of Red Dead Redemption 2 keeps receiving news.

And speaking of this franchise, the French youtuber believes that a Red Dead Redemption remaster is in development. This rumor is nothing new, as Rockstar’s latest fiscal report mentioned the remastering of the Western title. But it seems that the case is similar to Capcom and the Resident Evil 3 remake. If the previous remake went well, the next one would be released. In that case the success of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition needs to happen.



The truth is, Rockstar works at its own pace, revealing almost nothing during the development process, but hardcore fans are going crazy. This one, shown on Reddit, hacked into a German live show to ask where GTA 6 was. The company itself is so fed up that banned the terms “GTA 6″ and GTA Six” from the comments of their YouTube videos.

