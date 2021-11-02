Guardians of the Galaxy No. 2 in the UK with 82% of units sold on PlayStation • Eurogamer.pt

Guardians of the Galaxy was the best-selling novelty, in physical stores in the UK, but could not win the 1st place, since FIFA 22 from EA Sports remains firm in this position.

Square Enix’s game hit stores and sold 58% less than Marvel’s Avengers, which did not allow it to surpass EA Sports’ game, which saw an 11% drop in sales. Among Guardians of the Galaxy units sold, 82% belong to PlayStation consoles (63% on PS5, 19% on PS4), while the Xbox version accounts for 18%.

Mario Party Superstars is the 2nd best debut of the week, despite initial sales being 6% below sales of Super Mario Party, ranking as the first of 5 Nintendo Switch games among the 10 best sellers.

Riders Republic from Ubisoft got a place in the list and among the units sold, 72% belong to the PlayStation consoles (PS5 with 52% and PS4 with 20%), while the Xbox versions correspond to 28%

Here are the best-selling games in UK brick-and-mortar stores: