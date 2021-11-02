Guards who helped to rescue a stranded woman in Contagem have their vehicle washed away by the flood | Minas Gerais

Municipal guards from Contagem who went to Avenida Tereza Cristina to help a woman who was stranded in the flood also experienced moments of tension this Monday night. They also found themselves surrounded by the flood and had the vehicle dragged by the force of the current..

When the rain started, the car that the municipal guard José Alves Pereira Júnior was in was mobilized on the avenue to prevent people from being stranded. But a woman’s vehicle was quickly hit by the flood, and he and his colleagues were the first to arrive to help her.

Woman holds the roof of the vehicle so as not to be taken by the flood in Contagem; VIDEOS

Rain causes disturbances and flooding in various parts of Belo Horizonte this Monday

Municipal Guard car dragged during storm in Greater Belo Horizonte

Shortly after helping the woman, it was the municipal guards who were stranded. They managed to save themselves with the help of locals. and they were welcomed in a house until the level of Ribeirão Arrudas was lowered.

“Right after we managed to reach it, when we tried to go back to the place we were in to try to continue blocking the road, there was no time because the flood came at once and we ended up being isolated. The only escape we had was to abandon the vehicle and then enter the boy’s residence, which opened the doors for us and ended up saving our lives”, said the guard.

The rain also caused inconvenience, damage and flooding in Belo Horizonte. According to the Municipal Civil Defense Coordination (Comdec), the Center-South, East and Northwest regions recorded on the first day of November more than 40% of the expected rainfall for the entire month.

Those who passed near the Córrego do Onça, on the Primeira de Maio and Rua dos Trabalhadores streets, were impressed by the volume of water and the strong current.

In the Vale do Jatobá neighborhood, in the Barreiro region, flooding was also recorded.

In Belo Horizonte, Avenida Tereza Cristina was also flooded at the time in Bairro Betânia, in the Western Region. In another stretch, close to Amanda Street, residents register the overflowed rugged stream. At the intersection with Rua São Paulo, Arrudas also invaded the avenue and houses.

Images circulating on social networks show Tereza Crisitina flooded sections

In Betim, according to the city hall, the most delicate situation was registered in a kindergarten unit located in the Angola neighborhood. Due to a large volume of rain, part of the wall of the crèche gave way, but, according to the Civil Defense, the partial fall did not cause structural damage. No one was there at the time of the crash.

According to the rainfall index monitored by the city’s Civil Defense, the regions most affected, this Monday, were Vianopolis (88.11 mm), Imbiruçu (70.94 mm), Centro (68.61 mm) and Icaivera (46, 24 mm).