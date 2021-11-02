Gui Araújo uses depression to attack Valentina

Gui Araújo continues to collect vacilos in A Fazenda, number 13. The rural reality show by Record has rarely witnessed such an overwhelming sequence of terrible attitudes by the same participant.

Having returned from the countryside twice, an extraordinary feat for someone so full of misunderstandings, provided an important positive reinforcement, which further empowered his less sympathetic sides.

Araújo considers himself absolutely above any other colleague. Not just from opponents, but also from allies. He sees himself as a generous companion who shares his wisdom with those who flaunt the privilege of his conviviality.

In the fun and endless game of discord that dominated Sunday night, he managed to insult Marina, with whom he exchanged kisses a few weeks ago, and even tried to humiliate Valentina because of medical treatment. And many other interventions that would not fit as recommendable in society.

The method usually has pathetic results, but Gui Araújo does his best to suffocate and discredit the people around him. With the cameras on 24 hours, it’s harder to get carried away by the boy’s delirious rhetoric, who hardly takes on his boldest steps for long.

Still, there is a public eager to defend him on the internet, and I don’t think he will necessarily be eliminated in the next farm he gets involved. As is often the case at the Farm, when you look too far into an abyss, the abyss looks back at you—asking for another chance to show that it has improved.

We return at any time with new information.