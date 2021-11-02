Guilherme Napolitano and Catherine Bascoy break up, and influencer vents: ‘Betrayed and humiliated’

He finished! This Sunday (31), the influencer Catherine Bascoy revealed, on social networks, the end of her relationship with ex-BBB Gui Napolitano. The couple took up the romance in February of this year and, in a long outburst, the former participant of ‘On Vacation with the Ex’ insinuated that the breakup was not the easiest. WL!

Along with the beauty’s clicks in a beautiful and peaceful landscape, Catherine then began the communiqué. “Annoying but necessary subject. Out of respect and affection for each of you who accompanied us here, I decided to take a stand. I needed some time to breathe and think”, he wrote. “My goal is to always be happy and at peace with myself. I didn’t start relating to “take” my relationship alone, to be a puppet, to be betrayed, to be humiliated, to be less than what I am, what I deserve to be and especially not to smile and not be able to overflow love with whoever is by my side”, added.

In the sequence, Bascoy revealed what he is looking for, in fact, in a dating relationship. “When I’m with someone, I want to add, I want to be more, I want to be beyond. I was a girlfriend, friend, partner, everything I would like a boyfriend to be for me, but not everything is the way we expected, so I chose to be alone and at peace with myself”, he reflected. “my relationship [com Gui Napolitano] came to an end, not because of my mistake or lack of trying on my part”, informed the influencer.

She also pointed out that, even with the breakup, she learned a lot throughout the relationship. “I won’t say it was bad because it was actually a learning experience. Now I’ve learned that I’m much stronger than I thought I was… I’m grateful, for that and for all the beautiful moments we had together”, confessed Catherine, who concluded the message with a discreet and light stab at the now ex-love. “I held on as long as I could, now I’m free to fly. Page turned, and with a whole book to write beautiful stories for my life.” Geez! Check out the full outburst:

So far, Guilherme has not commented on the matter – on social networks, the boy only shared clicks and videos of the trip he is taking to the United States, without any mention of his former lover. It is worth remembering that rumors that the pair had broken up circulated on the web long before the breakup, back in August.

Napolitano came to pronounce on the matter and denied that he was separated from the influencer. “It’s very hater. There’s an idle crowd that has nothing to do with their lives and keeps creating things. We’re not done”, he insisted, at the time, in an interview with journalist Fábia Oliveira. “We date and we also have our commitments. If we go a whole day without seeing each other, which I think is normal, they already say that. We didn’t finish, no, nothing to do. It’s people who have nothing to do, it’s bizarre”, added.