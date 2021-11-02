Gusttavo Lima has the highest pay in Brazil, says website; know how much he earns per show

The millionaire value of the singer Gusttavo Lima’s salary leaks – Photo: Reproduction/Internet

Gusttavo Lima is ending the year with a flourish. With the gradual return of shows, the artist has a full schedule and won first place among the highest country incomes in the country. The information was disclosed by a businessman in the sector to the newspaper “Extra”.

It is worth remembering that the country singer negotiated with an investment fund the purchase of around 200 performances, in 2022, for almost R$ 100 million, the singer charged R$ 1.2 million from a rodeo in the interior of São Paulo to perform in a single night.

The largest country incomes in Brazil

Owners of great fortunes, country singers squander the results of a lot of dedication in their careers in music. With numerous reproductions on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, the artists also show off the fortune they earn with the fees for each show in their schedule, which can reach millions of reais in just one month.

However, with the coming of the pandemic that spread across the globe, came the bans on gathering at shows and in-person events. Afraid of getting into a financial crisis, some backlanders had to lay off their employees and cut a lot of spending to keep up the lifestyle they had conquered.

In addition, the success of country lives that began with Gusttavo Lima, who earned millions with the broadcasts, gave new ways for the singers to adapt and profit, albeit in a smaller amount than during the shows, which will be returned soon.

Check out the amount that country singers earned before the pandemic in each performance they performed, which could reach millions of reais per month.