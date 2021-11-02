Gusttavo Lima’s ex shocks when he appears wearing a transparent look with nothing underneath

Singer’s ex-wife Gusttavo Lima and mother of your children, Andressa Suita it is successful on social networks and one of the reasons is the choice of its increasingly bold looks.

In the most recent, the famous one appeared wearing a very sexy piece. It was a white dress with a strap, with several transparent details, making it clear that there was nothing underneath.

The look also enhanced her corpão, which is always in shape, and highlighted the pink bag she wore. In the comments, the actress drew praise from her admirers.

At 33 years old, she has been officially separated from Gusttavo Lima for the past year, but has been giving signs for months that they are back together. Recently, they even surprised them with a photo together.

The digital influencer posted a photo next to the singer and his two children, Gabriel and Samuel. “Ambassador in Goiânia”, captioned the brunette, referring to the show the artist was doing. In the comments, Lima wrote: “Family”.

Celebrities and fans also left messages of affection. “What a beautiful family. Much love always, God bless“, said Drika Marine. “Perfect family”, exalted Gabi Martins. “Beautiful!!!! God bless you for life”, wished Poliana Rocha.

“What a blessed family. Made for each other!” said one fan. “I love this family! You are very beautiful!”said another. “I’ve waited so long for this moment. too beautiful“, declared a third.

It is worth remembering that Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita ended their marriage in October last year, but they have been seen together since the beginning of 2021. they preferred to keep the relationship off so as not to create expectations in the fans.

At the time, the journalist stated that each one was living in a house. While the countryman lived in an apartment in Goiânia, the model lives in a house in Alphaville, also in the capital of Goiás, with her children. To be together, they went to the famous house inspired by the Greek architecture that the singer has.

It is worth remembering that last week, Gusttavo surprised fans by exposing a moment with Suita. During an occasion among friends, the countryman shared videos singing the song Investe em Mim, by Jonas Esticado. The song is known among fans for being considered the theme of his relationship with the brunette.

At one point, the “Ambassador” filmed the influencer, who sang the song and made hand gestures to the singer.

Check out: