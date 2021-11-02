Gynecologist creates world’s first unisex condom; see how it works

A gynecologist from Malaysia, an Asian country, recently revealed that he has invented a condom that can be used on both the penis and vagina. The project’s goal is to revolutionize sexual health by offering a more versatile contraceptive method.

Called Wondaleaf, the unisex condom is a transparent film that can either wrap around the penis or be placed inside the vagina. This material also covers the public area to prevent fluid leakage, which can result in unwanted pregnancy or infection with a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

In the video below, you can see how condoms are used on the female genital organ:

And here, how it is placed on the penis:

John Ing Chinh, the product’s inventor, says that a condom is basically a condom with an adhesive coating, made with polyurethane, a material that has no smell or taste, ideal for those who are allergic to latex. The condom is only 0.03mm thick to avoid reduced sensation, and the sticky part is not painful to remove from the skin, although it can be a bit annoying when applied over the pubic hair.

In clinical trials, men and women stated that use was as satisfactory as with a normal condom, or even better, and there were few reports of damage or slipping. The studies also showed that both women and men said they preferred to use the Wondaleaf over the traditional female condom.

Initially, the product will only be sold in Malaysia, as condoms must pass stringent quality tests in each country. “Based on the number of clinical trials we’ve conducted, I’m quite optimistic that, over time, condoms will be a significant addition to many contraceptive methods used to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases,” says the physician and inventor at Wondaleaf.

Source: IFL Science