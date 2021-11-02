Hague court prosecutor visits Venezuela, investigated for possible crimes against humanity | World

The attorney general of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the British Karim Khan, began on Sunday (31) a three-day visit to Venezuela, a country under preliminary investigation for alleged crimes against humanity.

International Criminal Court criticizes Venezuela for not investigating crimes and opens the possibility of legal actions against the country

Khan arrived in Caracas at the invitation of the government of President Nicolas Maduro, as part of a tour of Latin America. The prosecutor has already passed through Colombia.

State channel VTV reported the prosecutor’s arrival at the airport serving the Venezuelan capital, where he was received by Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia.

“Prosecutor Khan is expected to learn firsthand about the state’s institutions and establish a positive dialogue of cooperation” during his visit, VTV said.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, opened in 2018 a preliminary investigation into alleged human rights abuses by the Maduro government, especially due to the violent repression of the 2017 anti-government protests, in which around 100 people died..

Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, said there was a reasonable basis for believing that crimes against humanity had been committed and pointed to the Venezuelan authorities’ inaction to investigate them.

Khan will have to decide whether to ask judges to open a full investigation into the matter, which could lead to criminal charges against individuals linked to the repression. A hypothetical trial could take years to occur.

The Venezuelan justice has indicted and convicted police officers for deaths during the 2017 protests, although critics believe the actions were taken only to avoid a trial in the ICC.

In recent days, there have been small demonstrations by activists in Caracas asking the prosecutor to respond to complaints from victims of human rights violations in the country.