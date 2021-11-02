Hamilton remembers “terrible journey” towards his first Formula 1 title

Lewis Hamilton won his first F1 title dramatically (Photo: AFP)

It’s been exactly 13 years since the day Formula 1 saw its most dramatic title decision. For many, that 2008 Brazilian GP is still on their minds. Felipe Massa, with Ferrari, dominated practically the entire race at Interlagos and won easily, to the delight of the Brazilian public in the stands. For at least 23s, the driver saw himself as world champion, but McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton needed a fifth place, which came after a historic overtaking over Timo Glock’s Toyota on the way out of Junction. The party changed boxes, and Hamilton won, that rainy afternoon, his first title in F1.

It was the culmination of Hamilton’s second season at the Worlds. Today, much more experienced, experienced, seven times world champion and the only one to reach the centenary marks of poles and victories, Lewis has become a great icon of the sport as a whole.

Again, 13 years later, the Brit, now 36, finds himself fighting for a title, but this time he has a tough competitor. Young as Lewis was 13 seasons ago, Max Verstappen, in his sixth year in Formula One, faces the real possibility of disrupting the dynasty established by Mercedes and Hamilton himself.

Hamilton understands that there is no way to compare and that Verstappen now has a much bigger and better career structure and management than the Brit had in 2008.

“My first title? It was horrible. The journey was terrible, but he is what? Six years? I was in my second year. I didn’t have a great structure around me in terms of management, I didn’t have help to know how to deal with all these difficulties that were sent to me”, described the Mercedes driver in an interview with the British broadcaster Sky Sports.

“I didn’t have all the experience, I didn’t have all the tools, except for the car, but I was learning all these other tools to be a great teammate, to work with a group of people and help them grow, that kind of thing . What was different for me back then,” he explained.

In the end, all the learning gained at that time, even when he was already a winner, consequently made Hamilton more mature and better as a driver. “I am grateful for having lived such experiences. I know how to build my team, I know how to win with my team and I know how to face the ups and downs with my team.”

And it’s the maturity he has today that makes Hamilton not look the other way and focus only on his work while aiming for the eighth world title, although he is 12 points behind his main opponent in the championship.

“I don’t waste a moment thinking about what might or might not be a distraction for him. It doesn’t bother me at all. If I do my job to the best of my ability, that’s fine. That’s how I see my job”, concluded the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

This weekend, Formula 1 picks up speed again and performs the 18th stage of the 2021 season with the Mexico City GP dispute. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.