Hariany Almeida pulls sexy on her thin panties and shows off her body

the ex-BBB Hariany Almeida, 24 years old, left his followers in his Instagram completely delighted to post a new photo full of beauty, style and sensuality. In the registry, she posed in a pink piece while doing faces and mouths.

At the time, the influencer, who is currently dating the actor José Victor Pires, 22 years old, bet on a neon pink bikini with gold spaghetti straps, highlighting its powerful curves and body in full shape.

cheeky, she stuck out her tongue and gave her thin panties a sexy tug while posing for the photo. On the social network, fans, friends and admirers of the beauty quickly made their presence felt in the comments, leaving compliments and loving messages for her.

“Too perfect,” said one follower. “But it’s a cat”, commented a friend. “You know how to be beautiful”, highlighted another internet user. “Rose bubble gum in her timeline best summer hari version”, pointed out another friend. “Wow, you are every day more beautiful and wonderful”, declared another fan of the famous.

Dream with James Leifert

Hariany Almeida became known after participating in BBB 19, on TV Globo. Recently, while participating in the ‘Poddelas’ podcast, the influencer revealed an unusual dream she had with the presenter Tiago Leifert, when he was still on reality TV.

“There was a time when I fell asleep and woke up talking about a dream I had in the greatest innocence for the people in the kitchen. ‘Guys, I dreamed that I was taking Tiago Leifert, that he gave me a kiss’. I was telling the whole story. The girls asked me if he was a good kisser in the dream and I said he was a good kisser… The other day the live program started and the first thing Tiago said was ‘good night, Hariany’. I wanted to stick my head in a hole and bury myself in shame”, she recalled.

In season, Hariany said he was afraid of the reaction of Leifert’s wife, Daiana Garbin. After the show, however, they met and everything was fine. “When the show ended, his wife came up to me and said she thought it was very funny”, added the famous.

Reviews

Another day, Hariany Almeida made an outburst on her social networks about the criticism she was receiving in relation to its appearance.

“I was checking out my direct, in the comments. And there’s one thing I’ve been bothered about for some time now. Because some women are bothered by my nose. Telling me to have plastic surgery, which is big”, she asked, who also reported some nasty comments she received.