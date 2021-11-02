Haunted Chocolatier won’t be released unless it’s fun and satisfying, says creator

Haunted Chocolatier is a new game from the creator of Stardew Valley, which caught the eye for its premise and pixelated graphics, leaving gamers eager for a release date. But it looks like that shouldn’t happen anytime soon.

In a new release on its official website, Eric Barone explained that the game will only be released when you are sure it is fun and satisfying as you have imagined. Otherwise, the developer thinks about not even releasing it.

“The bottom line is that I’m not going to rest or release the game until I’m personally convinced that it’s a lot of fun and satisfying in every way. If I can’t leave it that way, I won’t release the game. But don’t worry, I’m 100% hopeful that I’ll get there. Everything is going according to plan so far, I have the full gameplay in my head so it’s a matter of putting it into practice, which I’m doing every day.”

In addition, the official profile of Haunted Chocolatier on Twitter released a short video last Saturday (30), which shows a little of the combat.

Check it out below:

Haunted Chocolatier: Stunning an Enemy Allows for a Quick Attack pic.twitter.com/FQznMeBVb2 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 30, 2021

Haunted Chocolatier it has no release forecast yet.