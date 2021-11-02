HBO Max acquires Campeonato Paulista and Globo stays with Pernambuco only

State football championships may no longer be as attractive as they were decades ago. Even so, the streaming platforms that started to include the sport in their catalogs still want them. This Monday (1st), WarnerMedia won the Disney competition and got the broadcasting rights for the Campeonato Paulista.

Globo had already left the competition, with TV Record taking over the broadcast on open television. Under the new tutelage, the competition in the state of São Paulo will be shown both on cable TV and streaming from 2022, on the TNT channel and on the HBO Max service.

WarnerMedia’s broadcasting contract runs until 2025. In addition, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) formalized an agreement with YouTube. Like Record, Google’s video site will show 16 games of the Campeonato Paulista, with the same contract duration.

According to the website TV news, the value offered by the company weighed in, eliminating competition from Disney, which wanted competition for ESPN and for streaming Star+.

The competition rights sale process was carried out by the company LiveMode. This is already the third FPF contract to broadcast the state of São Paulo after the end of the link with Rede Globo. Before, the Rio station paid R$225 million to have exclusivity in all media, both open and pay TV and pay-per view.

Globo only maintains the Pernambuco Championship in 2022. Image: Tiago Caldas/CNC

Now, Globo only has one State in 2022. Next year’s Pernambuco Championship will be shown by the broadcaster in its media. But, the current trend is that the channel also leaves the competition in 2023, as it wants to focus on bigger competitions, such as Libertadores da América, Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and B.

HBO Max already has the European Champions League, until 2024, and Brasileirão, until the end of this year. The state-owned company attracted WarnerMedia due to the concept of exclusivity, since, unlike the Ao Series, it will be able to exhibit to any place without blocking in the region where the match takes place.

As happens in the foreign continent, the idea of ​​the means that will show the São Paulo Championship is to maintain a centralized production of the games, standardizing the fans’ experience and creating a visual identity.

Via: Folha de São Paulo / TV News (2)

