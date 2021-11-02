HBO Max buys streaming rights and will broadcast Paulista from 2022 – 11/01/2021 – Panel

TNT Sports acquired the streaming rights to the Campeonato Paulista de Futebol and will air the tournament’s matches for the next four years on its platform, HBO Max, which already has the European Champions League.

TNT Sports is a sports brand of WarnerMedia, which also owns the channels CNN, Cartoon Network, HBO, among others.

The São Paulo Football Federation has formalized agreements with YouTube and TV Record, which bought a package of 16 matches on open TV.

The YouTube broadcast will be open streaming, that is, for everyone who accesses the platform. In the case of HBO Max, it will be restricted to subscribers, a closed streaming.

As in competitions such as the Champions League and Libertadores, the Campeonato Paulista will have centralized production of all games. The idea is to standardize the experience of fans across all platforms and create a visual identity.

The tournament rights sale process is conducted by the company LiveMode, on behalf of the Paulista Federation.

After the end of the link with Globo, this is the third agreement signed by the FPF to broadcast the Estado from 2022.

A traditional showcase of Paulista, Globo has lost other relevant events in recent years, such as Libertadores and Copa América.

Owner of the rights until this season, the Rio station used to spend R$ 225 million to have exclusivity in all media (open TV, pay and pay-per-view).