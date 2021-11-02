Heats up Black Friday: 9 electronics with up to 46% off on Amazon | Which one to buy?

Elsys Streaming Box transforms common televisions into smart ones and even works as a digital TV converter for R$ 329, a reduction of R$ 81 compared to the original price of R$ 420. Offers available in several categories have a limited duration and can be seen on the page dedicated to the event. Check out nine electronics to buy at Esquenta Black Friday on Amazon 2021.

The Ideapad S145 is a productivity-oriented, mid-range notebook from Lenovo that might be interesting for home office or studies. The laptop has several configurations available, but the Amazon discounted version features Intel’s Core i3 processor, 128GB SSD storage and 4GB of RAM. The electronic, which was previously sold for R$ 2,999, can now be seen for R$ 2,799, that is, R$ 200 cheaper.

It also features a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen and ships from the factory with the Windows 10 operating system. The product also includes a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i is a 2 in 1 notebook that can be fully folded to become a tablet. For ease of use, the 14-inch screen is touch sensitive and features Full HD resolution, which promises high image quality. The laptop has an Intel Core i5 chip, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD in the datasheet. The product, which has an original price of R$4,599, is available for R$4,299, a reduction of R$300.

The computer offers four modes of use: notebook, tablet, tent and presentation. In addition, it provides digital printing to access the equipment and battery that promises to last up to ten hours. The operating system is also Windows 10.

The Move SP347, by Multilaser, is a portable speaker that can be used to play music from a cell phone or tablet through a Bluetooth connection. It is intended for use in small meetings or on a daily basis. The box also has a microphone and speakerphone for answering and ending phone calls. The product is originally sold for R$169, but can be found for R$139 — a R$30 discount.

The speaker has a rechargeable battery that promises autonomy of up to six hours and a 16 Watt RMS speaker and 4 ohm impedance. The setup promises to reproduce enhanced bass without noise. Multilaser still offers a one-year warranty on this product.

Elsys Streaming Box 4K turns ordinary televisions into smart and can also be used as a digital converter. The equipment features the Android TV operating system and allows downloading applications from Google’s Play Store, such as Netflix and YouTube, for example. The device for streaming via internet has an original price of R$420, but during Esquenta Black Friday it is seen for R$339, that is, it was R$81 cheaper.

It even offers voice command through Google Assistant and includes a remote control in the box. Users also have built-in Chromecast to stream cell phone content straight to TV. The specs feature quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

5. Intelbras EWS 410 Smart Lamp – from R$64 to R$55

The Intelbras EWS 410 is a smart lamp that can be controlled by Alexa or by the Android and iPhone (iOS) app. It is possible, for example, to turn the lights off and on via the smartphone, in addition to regulating the temperature and color through the Wi-Fi connection. The device has 16 million colors and is with a 46% discount: from R$ 64, now it is seen for R$ 55.

The lamp has an E27 nozzle and 10 Watts of power. Another highlight of the product is that users can create lighting routines with their preferred colors.

More electronics at a discount

The Multilaser M7S Go can be a good option for those looking for a cheap tablet. The device has a 7-inch screen and is designed for browsing on social networks and the internet. The datasheet also includes 16GB of storage, 1GB RAM and quad-core processor. It normally sells for R$358, but is seen for R$229 — R$129 off.

The 2,000 mAh battery promises three hours of autonomy for playing music and videos. The tablet ships from the factory with Android 8.1 operating system and features microSD card support of up to 64 GB.

The FR 10 digital lock, from Intelbras, can be interesting for those who want to enter their home or office without needing keys. The equipment allows configuring numerical passwords to unlock the door and offer more convenience. The model, which has an original price of R$306, can be purchased for a limited time for R$249, that is, a reduction of R$57.

The device can store up to nine different passwords. It is possible to set passwords for visitors that are used only once, for example. It is powered by four AA batteries, which promise an average duration of one year. The lock has metal and plastic material and is sold in black color.

8. Mobile Flip Vita Multilaser P9020 – from R$ 180 to R$ 129

The Vita Multilaser P9020 is a simple-to-use flip phone aimed at the elderly. The phone has a large numeric keypad and speaks numbers when typing. It also features a flashlight and emergency button that turns on and sends messages to trusted contacts. Although it does not allow downloading of apps, users can enjoy radio and Bluetooth connection. The price of R$180 decreased to R$129 — a discount of R$51.

The device allows playback of MP3 and MP4 files and features a camera with VGA resolution. It also supports 32GB microSD card and has dual chip function, meaning it can be used with two different SIM cards.

Motorola’s Pulse 200 Bass is an over-ear headphone that promises studio quality. It features a P2 cable (3.5 mm) to connect to devices such as cell phone and computer, for example. The equipment also has a built-in microphone to answer calls. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 119 to purchase the product, which represents a discount of BRL 31 in relation to the original amount of BRL 150.

The handset features 40mm speakers and can be used with voice assistants such as Alexa. The device in black color is 240 grams and features noise isolation technology.

