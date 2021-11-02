Horoscope: check the forecast for the week from November 1st to 7th for all signs

November arrived with everything! With the beginning of the penultimate month of the year, the sky brings more desire to break barriers and conquer the world. And this is how, little by little, we will feel the waning moon decrease its luminosity so that, next Thursday, the 4th, we reach the New Moon.

With the Sun and Moon united in the sign of Scorpio and in tension with Uranus, in Taurus, the astral of the week is thirsty for transformation. And so we opened November with a fever for the new. But it is also necessary to be careful so that this search for new directions does not end up causing us to stop thinking about the legacy that sudden decisions can leave. By the way, it is worth remembering that this New Moon opens a cycle – what we call, in Astrology, Lunation – whose apex will be the Full Moon of the next November 19th, when we will also have a Partial Lunar Eclipse.

At the same longitude as this week’s New Moon is Acrux, the Alpha star of the popular Southern Cross Constellation. Marking the base of the cross we see in the sky as we look at this cluster of stars, Acrux reminds us that changes can be quick, but still have lasting results and that, because of that, we need to know how to turn pages with emotional preparation.

But the news of the week does not stop there: to further enhance the transmutation astral, the ruling planet of communication and daily life, Mercury, enters the sign of Scorpio, next Friday, the 5th. And, on the same day , we will also have the entry of Venus, the patron planet of relationships, in the sign of Capricorn, reminding us that in every process of change and rupture, it is essential to have affective responsibility!

Let’s all have a week of great love and energy!

Check below the Weekly Horoscope with trends for the 12 signs of the zodiac for the period 1-7 November 2021.

Aries

It’s time to overcome fears and break down barriers, Arian. Just don’t forget that in everything in life you need to know how to dialogue and share decisions. Take the opportunity to deal with hidden issues and even better understand issues related to sexuality.

Bull

Be careful not to pop for nothing, Taurus. It is important that you know how to express yourself without radicalism. Be aware of your needs as well as the needs of others. By the way, the tip is also worth: make a good filter in your relationships.

Twins

The week promises a lot of work, Gemini. So, try to organize yourself to handle everything. See and review your schedule and try to do everything in a practical way, without leaving any pending issues for later.

Cancer

The sky is full of intensity for you Cancerian. Take the time to do something you like. In fact, flirting and pleasure are on the rise, so it’s time to go for it.

Lion

Be wise when dealing with family issues, Leo. Present your point of view, while also being calm and patient to listen. Also take the opportunity to promote changes at home and in your intimacy.

Virgin

You’re sharp with words and thinking too fast, Virgo. Take the time to study and search for new content. Just beware of impulsiveness and very direct communication.

Lb

The moment calls for more organization and attention to finances, Libra. Have you already planned for the end of the year? It is important to make responsible decisions so as not to get lost in plans that can cost more than planned.

Scorpion

The Sun passes through your sign and this week you feel renewed, Scorpio. You are full of energy and can open a new phase in your life. Take initiative and only be careful with radicalism.

Sagittarius

It’s time to pay more attention to your spirituality and psychism, Sagittarius. Invest time in yourself and try to sleep well. It’s important to pay attention to your dreams and be well rested.

Capricorn

The week promises to be very productive, Capricorn. Be aware of opportunities to make alliances and be in good company. Also take care of yourself a little more: it is important to maintain harmony and invest in your well-being.

Aquarium

It’s time to think long term, Aquarius. Avoid rash decisions. Also invest in your career and know how to use popularity to your advantage. It’s time to show your value and settle the space to grow in the future.

Fishes

The week promises deep reflections on learning and also on Piscean spirituality. Be open to new knowledge and seek to exchange with people. Just be careful not to cling to dogmas or overly radical ideas.

know more

+ Influencer disables Instagram after reviews for photoshoot next to father’s coffin

+ Video: Blogger is accused of distracting guard for mother to escape from prison

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence