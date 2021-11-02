‘House’ actor comes out gay at 44 and reveals he’s engaged

Kal Penn plans his marriage to the partner he has been in a relationship with for 11 years

Reproduction/Instagram/kalpenn/01.11.2021 Kal Penn speaks openly about his sexual orientation in an autobiographical book



The actor Kal Penn, who was in the cast of the series “Casa, Lar” and “How I Met Your Mother”, he spoke openly for the first time that he is gay and that he is engaged to the partner with whom he has been in a relationship for 11 years. The 44-year-old artist will tell details of how he met and fell in love with his fiance, identified only as Josh, in an autobiography titled “You Can’t Be Serious”. In an interview with people, Kal said that he did not hide the groom, as he always acted naturally when he was with him in public places. “I’m very excited to share our relationship with readers,” said the actor, who also emphasized that he was careful not only to mention the fiance, but also the parents and brother in the book, as they are all shy and want to stay out of the spotlight. .

“The purpose of writing this book it’s making the reader feel like we’re having a beer together. I thought, if we’re supposed to feel like we’re having a beer together, then I want to tell my stories and I want the reader to experience them with the same joy that I experienced them. That’s how my friends met my parents and Josh”, commented the interpreter of Lawrence Kutner, in “House”. With the support of family and friends, the actor wanted to show in the book all the gratitude he feels for being accepted as he is. “I wanted my story to be authentic from my point of view and told in a way that made people feel that they really know me personally.” The book will be released in U.S on Tuesday 2. The details of Kal’s wedding to Josh are still being negotiated, because the actor would like a big Indian-style wedding, but the groom prefers something simple.