How does Chapecoense come against Corinthians

Corinthians faces Chapecoense this Monday, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. The ball starts rolling at 9:30 pm, at the Neo Química Arena.

Embezzlement and hanging

At first, Chapecoense enters the field for the first time under the command of Felipe Endres, interim coach who took over the team after Pintado left. For the match against Timon, seven athletes cannot be used because they are in the medical department. They are: Bruno Silva, Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Perotti, Renê Júnior, Tiepo and Vagner.

On the other hand, Felipe will be able to count on the return of defender Ignacio, who did not play against Bahia due to contractual issues, and Geuvânio, who was suspended due to his third yellow card. That said, the team from Santa Catarina will probably have: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Joilson, and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike, Kaio Nunes and Anselmo Ramon (Rodriguinho).

Situation in Brazilian

Currently, Chapecoense is the lantern of the competition. Relegation, by the way, is an increasingly closer reality, as 20 points separate the Chapecó team from Bahia, first outside the red zone.

Timão’s opponent this Monday has only 13 points conquered out of 84 possible. In retrospect, there are ten draws, 17 defeats and only one victory. In the last round, the team met Bahia, who applied a score of 3-0. The first and only triumph in Brasileirão happened in the 20th round, against Bragantino, by 2-1.

The Santa Catarina club has, shooting, the worst defense in the championship. So far, there are 49 goals conceded and 24 scored. In comparison, the second most leaked team is Bahia, with 39 goals against.

