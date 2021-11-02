How I Met Your Mother Actor Comes Out Gay and Reveals 11-Year Dating – Famous

Kal Penn in How I Met Your Mother (photo: Divulgao)

The actor



Kal Penn



, known by the series



How I Met Your Mother,



spoke for the first time about his 11-year relationship with Josh, to whom he is currently engaged. In his biography, the 44-year-old artist tells how the couple’s first meeting was, but, in a recent interview, he said that the partner is a private person. “I’m very excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, the four people I’m closest to in the family, are pretty quiet. They don’t love attention and are shy away from the spotlight.” said magazine



people



.

In the comedy series,



Penn



played a therapist who dated the character Robin Scherbatsky. He also acted in



Casa, Lar



and



Designated Survivor.



In the publication, the actor also said that he was supported by family and friends regarding his engagement to Josh. The wedding, however, does not yet have a date to take place, according to him.

“I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to a lot of other people. There’s no timetable for these things, so I’m glad I did it when I did,” he said.

In the book, called



you can’t be serious



, Penn also tells his trajectory in the arts and politics, besides, of course, talking about sexuality.