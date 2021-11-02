How much exercise do we need to live longer? – International

To increase our chances of a long life, we should probably take at least 7,000 steps a day or play sports like tennis, cycling, swimming, running or badminton for more than 2.5 hours a week, according to two new large-scale studies of the relationship between physical activity and longevity. The two studies, which together tracked more than 10,000 men and women for decades, show that the right types and amounts of physical activity reduce the risk of premature death by up to 70%.

But they also suggest that there may be a cap on longevity benefits from being active, and going beyond that cap is unlikely to increase our life expectancy and, in extreme cases, could be harmful.

Many researches already suggest that the active people survive those who rarely exercise. A 2018 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, found that about 10% of all deaths among Americans aged 40 to 70 are the result of a very low amount of Exercises. A 2019 European study found that two decades of inactivity doubled Norwegians’ risk of dying young.

But scientists have not yet defined precisely how much – or how little – movement might be most strongly associated with greater longevity. It’s also unclear whether we can overdo the exercise, potentially contributing to a shorter life.

These questions are at the heart of the two new studies, which look at the links between activity and longevity from different but crossed angles. The first of the studies, published in September at the JAMA Network Open, focused on the steps. Most of us are familiar with daily step counts as an activity goal, as our phones, smart watches and other activity trackers often urge us to take a certain number of steps every day, usually 10,000. But as I wrote earlier, current science doesn’t show that we need 10,000 steps to health or longevity.

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, the CDC and other institutions have wondered whether, instead, smaller step totals might be related to longer lives. So they turned to data collected in recent years for a large ongoing study of health and heart disease in middle-aged men and women. Most participants entered the study approximately 10 years earlier, when they were in their 40s. At the time, they had medical tests and used an activity tracker to count their steps every day for a week.

Now, the researchers took records from 2,110 participants and checked their names on the death records. They found that 72 participants died over the next decade, a relatively small number, but not surprising given the relative youth of the people. But scientists have also noted a strong association between step counting and mortality. The men and women who accumulated at least 7,000 daily steps when they entered the study they were about 50 percent less likely to die since then than those who took less than 7,000 steps, and the mortality risks continued to fall as people’s total steps rose, reaching the highest level of 70% less chance of premature death among those who take more than 9,000 steps.

But with 10,000 steps, the benefits stabilized. “There was a point of diminishing returns,” said Amanda Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, who led the new study. People who take more than 10,000 steps a day, even more, rarely survive those who take at least 7,000.

Fortunately, the second study, which was published in August in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, pinned broadly similar activity levels as the best bets for long life. This study involved decades-old data from the Copenhagen City Heart Study, which recruited tens of thousands of Danish adults since the 1970s and asked them how many hours a week they had. play sports or Exercises, including cycling (very popular in Copenhagen), tennis, running, swimming, handball, weight lifting, badminton, football and others.

The researchers focused on 8,697 of the Danes in the study, who joined in the 1990s, looked at their activity habits at the time, and checked their names on death records. In the approximately 25 years time since the majority joined, about half have died. But those who reported exercising somehow between 2.6 and 4.5 hours a week when they joined were 40% or less likely to die in the interim than less-active people.

Translate these hours of exercise Step counting isn’t an exact science, but researchers estimate that people who exercise for 2.6 hours a week, or about 30 minutes on most days, would likely accumulate about 7,000 to 8,000 steps on most days. , between their workouts and everyday life, while those who exercise for 4.5 hours a week would likely be approaching the 10,000-step limit most days.

And at that point, as in the first study, the benefits stabilized. But in this study, they dropped surprisingly among the few people who exercised for 10 hours or more a week, or about 90 minutes or more most days.

“The really active group, people doing more than 10 hours of activity a week, lost about a third of the mortality benefits,” compared to people who exercise for 2.6 to 4.5 hours a week, said Dr. James O’Keefe, professor of medicine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and director of preventive cardiology at St. Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute, who authored the study.

However, both studies are associative, meaning that they show that physical activity is linked to Life expectancy, but not that being more active directly increases this expectation.

Together, however, they provide useful lessons for all of us who hope to live long and well:

Both studies identify the sweet spot between activity and longevity at approximately 7,000 to 8,000 daily steps or about 30 to 45 minutes of exercise on most days. Doing more may marginally improve your chances for a long life, Dr. O’Keefe said, but not much, and doing much more may, at some point, be counterproductive.

Accumulate and measure your activities “in whatever way works for you,” said Dr. Paluch. “Step counting can work well for those who don’t have time to do a longer exercise session. But if a single exercise session fits better with your lifestyle and motivations, that’s great too. The idea is to move more. ” /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.