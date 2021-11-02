Google Meet (Browser | Android | iOS) lets you make secure video calls from anywhere to large numbers of people simultaneously. We’ll show you how to generate a meeting link on Google Meet in today’s tutorial.

How to generate a link to Google Meet

The process is simple and can be carried out either by the browser or by mobile devices. To do this, simply login to your Google account and access the official Google Meet website or the app on your mobile phone.

creating a meeting

Click on “New Meeting” and select one of the desired options. Both on the computer and in the application, you can find the button on the home page. The three options make it possible to generate a link to share with who will attend the meeting.

Create a meeting to generate a shareable link (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Copy the link to share it

Once you create a meeting, a pop-up with the link will appear so you can copy it. Click on the icon shown below and send it to the people who will be part of your meeting on Google Meet.

Copy the link and share it with meeting members (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Ready! That way you can generate a meeting link on Google Meet and share it with your colleagues.