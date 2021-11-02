How to remove under 18 images from Google search results – 11/02/2021

Google has released a new security feature that allows people under 18 to request the removal of their images from search results. The novelty was originally announced in August, but was made available to Internet users in October.

The request can be made through the help page created either by the person under 18 years old or by the parents or guardians. The person just needs to provide the URLs of the images they want to remove, the search terms that bring those images up, and the name and age of the minor appearing in them.

If the request is made by those responsible, it is also necessary to inform their respective data and, if any, the degree of kinship.

Once the process is complete, an automatic confirmation email will be sent, which means that Google will review the removal request. If the company needs it, it will ask for further information later.

Finally, Google will inform you of the decision made, whether the image has been removed or not.

Some rules

Google advises that it will be possible to remove any image “except in cases of public interest or relevant to the press”.

Another case where photos will not be deleted is if the person is not a minor at the time of ordering. Example: if you are 30 years old and want to remove an image from when you were 15, it will not succeed.

In addition, it is noteworthy that the company excludes the images that appear in its search results, but not from the sites that host them. To do this, Google recommends that you contact the owner of the website in question to request removal.

Google also provides a way to request the removal of some harmful content, such as explicit non-consensual images, false pornography, financial or medical information, and doxxing information (disclosure of private data about an individual or business, such as address and telephone number).