I was fired and I didn’t get paid, what should I do?

Severance payments are allocated by law to workers who had an employment contract when their relationship with the company came to an end.

But unfortunately, many workers who are fired do not receive any severance pay, even though there is legislation that protects the employee.

Therefore, it is extremely important that the employee knows the reason for the termination of the contract and whether the dismissal occurred with or without just cause.

If the employee has been dismissed without any reason, a situation in which the employee has not practiced any irregularity, it is a dismissal without just cause, where the company must proceed with the payment of all severance payments.

What are severance pay after unfair dismissal?

Salary balance; Prior notice, worked or indemnified; 13th proportional salary; Overdue vacations, plus a constitutional 1/3, if any; Proportional vacation, plus 1/3 constitutional; 40% fine on the FGTS balance;

Full payment of all monies must be made within 10 days.

In the case of dismissal for just cause, the worker who practiced any of the irregularities provided for in article 482 of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) wonders about:

What situations justify dismissal for cause?

Act of impropriety (it is when a public agent does something illegal); Conduct incontinence or malpractice (did something morally speaking should not); Criminal conviction of the employee, final and unappealable, if there has been no suspension of the execution of the sentence (being criminally convicted); Disdain in performing their duties (not respecting the company’s rules); Habitual or on-the-job drunkenness (the very name of the conduct already says the act performed); Violation of company secret (secrets are secrets); Act of indiscipline or insubordination (in the case of the poorly educated); Abandonment of employment (this causes great harm to the employer); Act harmful to the honor or good reputation practiced in the service against any person, or physical offenses, under the same conditions, except in case of self-defense, one’s own or another (fighting, cursing, etc.); Constant practice of gambling (gambling addictions).

The employee who is dismissed for just cause must receive the balance of salary and vacation due, plus the constitutional.

If the payment of funds is not made on time, the company will have to pay a fine in the amount of the last salary paid, in accordance with article 477 of the CLT.

It is important that the worker dismissed without reason and who has not received their funds, contact a specialist lawyer and start an extrajudicial negotiation.

If the employee has documents that prove his or her dismissal, the severance pay must be paid without the production of evidence.

