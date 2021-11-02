I work sitting and teaching dance at night. I feel pain in my spine, what do I do? – 11/02/2021

I work all day sitting down and at night I teach zumba and Pilates. I feel pain in one of the vertebrae, what should I do?

During the work period, get up every hour and stand or walk. Stretch this period too. Taking breaks favors relaxation and blood circulation, especially in the lower limbs. Also, every five minutes, make adjustments to your posture to minimize the effects of sitting too long. Pay attention to the chair you use to work: the product needs to have arm support and a good backrest for the lower back without leaning back. If it is not possible to purchase a chair this way, try adapting a small or medium-sized pillow and position it at lower back height.

When you are going to sit down, use the entire backrest and your feet should be flat on the floor (use a support if necessary), forming a 90º angle. Avoid crossing your legs or leaving them to one side as, in these positions, there is an imbalance of weight and dissipation of energy to the joints, which quickly leads to muscle fatigue and, of course, pain. The computer screen should be at eye level for the cervical spine (neck) to be in a comfortable, anatomical position.

After hours, you need to keep an eye on other factors, such as changing your sleeping position, the type of mattress, the way you get out of bed when you wake up, as well as care when lifting and transporting objects from the floor. When using a backpack or bag on your back, avoid carrying them unilaterally, that is, with the weight only on one shoulder. Even put aside the use of shoes with very high heels for prolonged periods.

Another point of attention is the zumba and Pilates classes, as spending a lot of time on your feet helping the student can contribute to the worsening of symptoms. Ideally, you should also do Pilates (about twice a week) or some other strength training so that your muscles are strengthened.

Also, keep stretching before physical activity. Do the exercises slowly, always being careful not to get injured. Preferably, seek help from a physical education professional and report what you are feeling. Thus, he can indicate a training that helps in strengthening without causing pain. Remember that these symptoms can also be related to the emotional side. Therefore, it is always good to incorporate activities such as meditation or yoga into your routine.

It is noteworthy that remaining in the sitting position for a long time leads to an overload of spinal structures, which can cause pain, herniated discs and muscle tension. Discomfort in one of the vertebrae can also indicate a possible rotation of these small bones in the spine—a misalignment caused by muscle tension and overload imposed by prolonged sitting. Therefore, if the exercises and stretching do not resolve the situation, it is extremely important to seek the help of an orthopedist so that he can perform the exams and indicate the best treatment for your case.

Sources: Lígia Carvalho de Figueiredo, a physiotherapist specializing in musculoskeletal physiotherapy at the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), which is part of the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services); Rafael Cavalli Costa, physiotherapist at the Hospital Universitário Cajuru, in Curitiba; Raphael Marcon, head orthopedist of the spine group at the IOT (Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology) at HCFMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

What are your main questions about the health of the body and mind? Send an email to [email protected] Every week, the best experts respond here on Live well.