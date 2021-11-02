Ibope from TV Jovem Pan News already touches CNN Brasil

Last Saturday, during prime time (9:45 pm), CNN Brasil premiered the program “À Prioli”, directed by the lawyer, teacher and “influencer” Gabriela Prioli. The guest of the premiere: Anitta, a great friend of the presenter.

At the same time, TV Jovem Pan News showed what it came: exactly 8,913 viewers per minute tuned in to the new government-run radio station owned by Antonio de Carvalho Filho, better known as Tutinha.

At that time, Jovem Pan News had already surpassed the veteran Bandnews “washed” and was the third most watched news channel on pay TV.

More: it touched the vice leader of CNN Brasil news (11,388 viewers/min, 1 year and 7 months of national life), although it was still far from GloboNews —which is 25 years old (99,258 viewers/minutes in the country).

Saturday night is a special time for all stations, from a symbolic point of view: in theory, it is a time when the whole family is gathered at home, in front of a TV set.

What is most surprising in these numbers is that Jovem Pan News’ ibope should have been even greater, if Tutinha had obtained the concession for the former MTV channel —current Loading channel—, which was seized by a court decision without a deadline for a solution.

That’s because the old MTV has an open signal, not a closed one. In this case, the station would probably have already passed the also open Record News and would be fighting to be one of the 10 most watched open channels in the country.

The above data does not include internet audience (YouTube) or other “devices” (apps, cell phones, laptops, etc.).

