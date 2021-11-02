Ibovespa starts November with a high of 2% and Inter rises over 19%

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed the first trading session of November on a high, reflecting the adjustments in positions, after accumulating a decline in the last four months, with Interbank (BIDI11) captaining the highs this Monday after detailing the IPO from the rival Nubank US U.S.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa advanced 1.98%, to 105,550.86 points, surpassing 106,000 points in the day’s maximum. The trading volume in the trading session totaled 28 billion reais.

On Tuesday, the São Paulo stock exchange will be closed due to the All Souls’ holiday.

This Monday’s high came after the Ibovespa fell 6.7% in October, accumulating a loss of more than 18% over four consecutive months of decline.

For Tomás Awad, founding partner of 3R Investimentos, the movement this Monday was a technical recovery after a “very difficult” October, without fundamentals to justify the gains in this session.

Despite the progress, little has changed in the market’s perception of increased internal risks, especially regarding potential measures with a fiscal effect, in addition to the scenario of lower growth, inflation still under pressure and rates of fees higher.

In this context, on this week’s radar are disclosures such as the minutes of the last meeting of the Copom, when the Selic was raised to 7.75% per year, as well as movements in Brasília related to the voting of the PEC on Precatório.

A battery of corporate results should also reverberate in the coming days, including the numbers of Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco, with relevant weight on the Ibovespa, as well as companies like GPA and Ultrapar.

The external agenda also tends to occupy the attention at the beginning of this month, notably the monetary policy decision of the US central bank and the next steps regarding its stimulus to the US economy.

For Awad, the external scenario tends to start helping Brazil less, amid the adjustment in the economic model in China, which should reflect in lower growth, in addition to the expected confirmation of the reduction of stimulus in the US.

Highlights

Interbank (BIDI11) jumped 19.2%, after falling almost 24% in October, against the backdrop of details of Nubank’s IPO in the United States, in an operation in which the rival seeks a market value of more than 50 billion dollars.

Petrobras (PETR4) advanced 2.75%, given the low adhesion of truck drivers to a strike called to begin this Monday in protest against the price of fuel and to raise other demands of the category before the government.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) rose 4% and 3.5%, respectively, following the recovery of the stock market as a whole, with the respective balances scheduled for November 3rd and 4th.

Blue (BLUE4) appreciated 9%, in a share recovery session of companies linked to the travel sector, with CVC Brazil (CVCB3) closing up 5.3% and Goal (GOOL4) showing an increase of 8.4%.

Marfrig (MRFG3) lost 4%, with some stocks of protein companies undergoing correction after strong appreciation in the last trading session.

JBS (JBSS3) yielded 4.8%.

Minerva (BEEF3), which discloses its balance on the 4th, rose 0.5%.

Valley (VALLEY3) advanced 1%, even with the fall of iron ore futures in China, with no single sign in the mining and steel sector.

Gerdau (GGBR4) and Usiminas (USIM5) fell 1.1% each.

CSN (CSNA3), which discloses its third-quarter balance after market close on Wednesday, rose 1.6%.

BK BRAZIL (BKBR3) soared 8.4%. The company announced a cancellation agreement with private equity firm Vinci Partners to buy Domino’s Pizza Brasil, citing adverse market conditions.