If this escalation is confirmed

@Paulo Roberto
on 11/01/2021 at 20:51
Without Gil…
Let’s support rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
@vinicius.leonardo
on 11/01/2021 at 20:50
For the ‘joy’ of the nation, Gabriel back
Arthur 37 posts
@artur.pires.of.charcoal
on 11/01/2021 at 20:07
This team is the best we have; GO Timão.
@marches.keys3
on 11/01/2021 at 19:58
Renato Augusto from false 9 I disagree
we lost a lot in the middle
@binhomelo
on 11/01/2021 at 6:32 pm
When it’s a weak team, does the guy come in with 2 defensive midfielders? Why n just come in with the cantillo and get this team to attack the chape?
@ederson.ne
on 11/01/2021 at 6:08 pm
In this lineup I would put the GP in the middle in place of Cantillo and would enter with Mosquito on the right.
@ptlontramg
on 11/01/2021 at 5:59 pm
I have rarely seen Sylvinho’s lineups with very grotesque mistakes. The problem is not the lineups, but how the team has been behaving on the field. Of course, the team’s behavior on the field has a good share of the coach’s fault. We hope that this story changes from today.
@yago.luiz1
on 11/01/2021 at 5:58 pm
With two steering wheels it was possible to put the piton on the left and release the sides
Diego 15 posts
@diego.silva.martins
on 11/01/2021 at 5:40 pm
Renato Augusto doesn’t have the same speed anymore and that should be one of the reasons to play further…
But I confess that I’d rather see Giuliano in that position, he’s certainly the most versatile and versatile player we have, his most goal-scoring moment in his career was playing with a fake 9, infiltrating the area.
Look at the tranquility he had in front of the goalkeeper to score a goal in the cries.