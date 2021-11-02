If this escalation is confirmed

@diego.silva.martins



on 11/01/2021 at 5:40 pm

Renato Augusto doesn’t have the same speed anymore and that should be one of the reasons to play further…

But I confess that I’d rather see Giuliano in that position, he’s certainly the most versatile and versatile player we have, his most goal-scoring moment in his career was playing with a fake 9, infiltrating the area.

Look at the tranquility he had in front of the goalkeeper to score a goal in the cries.