Monique Mello – 5:46 pm | updated on 11/01/2021 19:06



Monark leads the FLow Podcast, with more than 3.4 million subscribers Photo: Playback/YouTube Flow Podcast

iFood ended its partnership with Flow Podcast after Monark, one of the show’s hosts, generated controversy by questioning about freedom of opinion. Last week, the communicator used Twitter to ask if having a racist opinion, in the realm of thought, would be a crime.

Monark’s aim was to discuss the differences between thoughts and actions. However, its publication received an incisive response from the lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho, columnist for UOL.

– If the opinion becomes public, yes, it can be a crime. If it stays only in the head of those who think like that, it should be a source of deep shame and an invitation to reflection – replied the columnist.

Monark continued his reasoning by saying that “it is action that makes the crime, not opinion.”

“No, Monark, a racist opinion can be a crime of racial injury, for example,” the lawyer replied.

The presenter tried to defend his point of view on freedom of expression, citing a criminalization of thought.

– They want to criminalize thought. Very dangerous that. Authoritarianism starts like this,” declared Monark.

The tweets turned out to be negative, and one of the Flow Podcast’s sponsors, iFood, interpreted Monark’s speeches as a defense of racism and decided to withdraw sponsorship from the program.

The company said in a statement saying “to repudiate any kind of prejudice or act of discrimination”.

– The purpose of iFood is to feed the future of the world, promoting change and positively impacting society; therefore, we are ending our business relationship with Flow. We believe that it is no longer possible to be part of an unequal society, which is why we reject any kind of prejudice or act of discrimination. The company has made a public commitment to be a protagonist in promoting urgent changes that favor diversity and inclusion – declared the company.

This Monday (1st), Monark spoke on social networks.

– For those who do not understand the controversy: basically @iFood interpreted my tweets here, which defended freedom of expression, as if I had defended racism, judged me and punished Flow with the loss of sponsorship. Basically [está] calling me a racist for all of Brazil – he wrote.

The Flow Podcast has a base of over 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Read too1 Singer discusses with fans for starting to follow Maurício Souza

two Columnist from Uol is criticized after saying that Brazil’s shirt is a ‘scary fantasy’

3 On social media, Weintraub defends freedom of expression

4 Cissa Guimarães departure creates tension behind the scenes at Globo

5 Galisteu earns more on Record TV than Tadeu Schmidt on BBB 22

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.