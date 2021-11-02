IM answers: among exempt investments, how to choose between LCIs, LCAs or incentivized debentures?

The following content was sent last Friday (29) to subscribers of the newsletter of InfoMoney. To receive the next editions of the newsletter, subscribe for free by leaving your e-mail in the box below:

InfoMoney Newsletter

Information, analysis and recommendations that are worth money, every day in your email:

SÃO PAULO – Investments exempt from Income Tax usually attract investors – after all, the profitability obtained is not subject to any discount. Therefore, many people prefer them when they are deciding where to invest that little money left over at the end of the month.

There are a few options available on the market, each with different characteristics. But which ones are the best?

That was the theme of the InfoMoney Responde newsletter on Friday (29), with Mara’s question. Check out!

Is it better to invest in letters of credit (LCI or LCA) or in encouraged debentures?

Mara S.

There are important differences between these two types of investments, even though both are income tax-exempt fixed income alternatives. They must be considered by those who are choosing between one alternative or the other – after all, there is no single and definitive answer as to which is the best.

Incentive debentures are bonds issued by companies that need to raise money for specific projects, aimed at developing the country’s infrastructure. Among the priority sectors are logistics, transport, basic sanitation, energy, among others.

Also called “infrastructure debentures”, the bonds were regulated by Law 12,431, of 2011. In 2021, until August (last available data), issuances totaled almost R$29 billion, surpassing the entire 2020 volume.

On average, incentive debentures issued between January and August offered a yield of 5.5% per year, in addition to inflation variation, measured by the IPCA. The maturity of the papers is around 12 years.

Letters of credit – real estate (LCI) and agribusiness (LCA) – are issued by banks. When buying them, the investor “lends” them to the financial institution, which uses the money to grant credit.

Guilherme Cadonhotto, fixed income manager at Spiti, says that when investing in private credit securities – whether LCIs, LCAs or incentivized debentures – it is important to be informed about the issuer’s financial situation. “Is the debt high? Is the cashier low? The issuer manages to finance itself in a healthy way”, he asks.

But there are specific aspects of the products that must be evaluated – the risks, for example. Letters of credit are bank products and are covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), a type of “insurance” that returns up to R$ 250,000 per investor if the bank has financial problems that end up in an intervention by the Central Bank, for example . In incentive debentures, there is no such benefit.

Another point is the allocation of funds raised with these products. The money raised with LCIs and LCAs provides the banks with resources to grant loans related to the real estate and agricultural segments. “It’s pulverized,” says George Sales, professor of finance at Ibmec.

“It’s different from incentive debentures, which raise millions to build a single project”, explains Sales. The risk, therefore, tends to be much more concentrated.

In addition to evaluating the issuer itself, Cadonhoto suggests that the choice between incentive bills of credit or debentures involves analyzing the type of remuneration offered – whether it is fixed rate, inflation-linked or post-fixed, as a percentage of the CDI. “Investors should assess what makes the most sense for their fixed income portfolio. If it is 100% post-fixed, it might be interesting to buy a bit of fixed-rate or inflation-linked,” he says.

It is also important to pay attention to the remuneration offered. “Today, there are several assets being issued with a remuneration rate lower than the rates of public bonds”, says Cadonhoto. When considering investing in private credit assets, investors should seek higher yields than government bonds with equivalent maturities, says the expert, as the risk is greater.

Check out more information in the complete guide to InfoMoney on the LCIs and LCAs. You can also find information about the incentivized debentures in our debentures guide.

Do you want to participate in the next edition of the newsletter? Send your question about investments to the email [email protected]

And to receive InfoMoney’s newsletter daily, leave your best e-mail in the box below:

InfoMoney Newsletter

Information, analysis and recommendations that are worth money, every day in your email:

Related