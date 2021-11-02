‘I’m not afraid, they’re cowards’

Actor and director Wagner Moura, 45, spoke about the threats suffered during the production of his film “Marighella”, which tells the story of guerrilla Carlos Marighella, one of the main names in the fight against the military dictatorship in Brazil.

In an interview with the program “Roda Viva” on TV Cultura, Moura said he was not afraid of “these people” classified by him as “fascist” and “cowardly” and considered that, in his view, threats are not restricted to physical danger, but also to the attempt to censor the film by government agencies, such as the fact that Ancine has canceled resources already authorized for the film.

“I’m not afraid of these people because they’re cowards, they say they’re going to threaten them there,” Wagner Moura began, then highlighted that making a film like “Marighella” in Brazil today is also a form of “confrontation” , he says, is “proud to participate”.

“I think we need to make this confrontation against fascism. The attacks were all. The issue with Ancine is a clear censorship. The ‘Marighella’ had been awarded the sectorial funds to complement the production and we did not receive the money because it was denied by Ancine, at a time when Bolsonaro was openly talking about filtering at Ancine,” he declared, pointing out that other public notices, especially those with the LGBTQIA+ theme, were canceled after the president’s censorship.

In the interview, Wagner Moura said that this “confrontation” needs to be done by all sectors of the population, and he cited the episode that took place last weekend in Rome, Italy, when security guards under President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) physically attacked some Brazilian journalists, including UOL columnist Jamil Chad, and the president once again harassed the press when confronted with their isolation during the leaders’ meeting at COP26.

“These guys can’t arrive in Rome and attack journalists like that, they can’t give permission to this cowardly militancy to do this kind of thing, this confrontation has to be a thing for all of us”, he reported, stressing his feeling of happiness for knowing that his film “is being embraced, that they are seeing it in the film, that the film is a product of Brazilian culture willing to face it”.

“Marighella”

Starring Seu Jorge, “Marighella” portrays the story of Carlos Marighella, one of the main opponents of the military dictatorship in Brazil. A guerrilla, he was responsible for leading one of the biggest resistance movements against the dictators, until he was assassinated in 1969, during an ambush carried out by police officers.

The cast includes names such as Bruno Gagliasso, Luiz Carlos Vasconcellos, Herson Capri, Humberto Carrão and Adriana Esteves, among others.

“Marighella” will be released in theaters across the country on November 4th.