I’m not as bad as they say, Bolsonaro tells Merkel at the G20





The president Jair Bolsonaro spoke with the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, on Saturday night 30 in Rome, Italy, during the G20 summit. According to the Bloomberg, two authorities who followed the scene reveal details about the brief dialogue.

Bolsonaro declared Merkel not to be as bad as ‘the media’ portrays him. One of the people present told the Bloomberg which the German signaled that she understood. Next, she asked the Brazilian what is the biggest problem he faces in managing the country, to which the former captain replied by mentioning the skyrocketing gas prices.

The Brazilian president ends on Sunday 31 his participation in the summit, without any bilateral meeting with global leaders on the day’s agenda. In the morning, he did not participate in a visit organized by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to the Fontana di Trevi. In addition to Merkel, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the prime ministers of India, Narenda Modi, of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, also attended. The information is from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

On Saturday, it came to the attention of the Italian press that Draghi avoided shaking Bolsonaro’s hand after greeting many other heads of state. Media in the country highlighted that the Brazilian leader categorically stated that “he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19”.

