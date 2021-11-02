‘I’m still here no matter what happens’, says Douglas Costa about Grêmio’s future

Grêmio is experiencing one of the most troubled phases in its centenary history. After the defeat by Palmeiras by 3×1, last Sunday (31), with the right to invasion of the pitch at the Arena by Grêmio fans, forward Douglas Costa participated in a live on ‘Canal Pilhado’, on YouTube, and commented on his permanence in the Tricolor in case of a fall to Series B.

“A lot of people say other things, if the team goes or if it doesn’t (to Serie B), I’ll stay here, I’ll stay here regardless of what happens. I came back for that and I’ll never throw in the towel, I’ll keep fighting for the team to stay.”

The club’s number 10 shirt also tore some praise to Felipão, former Grêmio coach, but pointed out that the coach has an idea of ​​the game that he would not have beaten with some players in the squad.

“The person who pays for the duck is always the one who gives the face to hit. Felipão has always been a guy who never ran away. Professor Felipe has a game idea that not everyone married him. I gave the most for his idea even though it wasn’t my game idea.”

Douglas Costa did not fail to comment on the constant changes of coach made at the club this season. The player also highlights that, in addition to the psychological factor, these various changes in the technical command also affect the team’s performance.

“It’s more psychological, I think we make a lot of coaching changes. Since I’ve been here, I think we’ve got about 4. For the head it’s: ‘ah, I’m going to play’. And here comes the other: ‘ah, now I want to defend more’. And here comes another one: ‘I don’t want to defend, I want to attack’. The team fluctuates a lot,” concluded DC.