In a military cemetery, the pope appeals to gun makers: ‘Stop!’ | World

Pope Francis, visiting a military cemetery on the day Catholics remember their dead, asked arms manufacturers on Tuesday to “stop” because the war “swallows the children of the fatherland.”

On All Souls’ Day, Francis celebrated Mass at the French military cemetery in Rome, Italy, the burial place for some 1,900 French and Moroccan soldiers killed in World War II.

Francisco, who visits a cemetery each year on the day of honoring the dead, placed white roses and stopped to pray at some of the tombs and mentioned that one said “Unknown, died for France, 1944”.

“Not even a name. But in the heart of God are all our names. This is the tragedy of war,” he declared, in an offhand sermon.

“But … do we fight enough so that there are no wars, that there are no economies of countries that are strengthened by the arms industry?”

“These tombs are a message of peace. Stop brothers and sisters, stop. Stop, gun makers, stop!” he said, calling those buried in the cemetery among the many “victims of the war, which swallows up the sons of the fatherland.”