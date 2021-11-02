In a new balance sheet, Flamengo points to a surplus of R$115 million until September and reduces debt | Flamengo

Flamengo released this week the balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021. In line with the budget readjustment approved recently, the document points to a surplus of R$115 million until September – the forecast for the year is R$137 million.
As a result, Flamengo achieved cash of R$93.8 million and reduced its net operating debt by more than R$100 million compared to the end of 2020, totaling R$303 million. Gross revenue was R$768 million, and the club maintained its confidence to exceed R$1 billion at the end of the year.
– Analyzing the figures above and the details of the attached balance sheet, we can say that Flamengo has overcome the impacts of the pandemic, recovering the financial situation existing before the COVID-19 crisis, as a result of the actions taken and the unshakable belief in its management principles – says an excerpt from the transparency report released by the club.
Clube confirms sales figures for Gerson, Muniz and Natan
The balance sheet also confirmed the sales figures for Gerson and Rodrigo Muniz, the club’s main negotiations in the transfer window in July, in addition to the definitive negotiation between defender Natan and Bragantino. See the details:
- Gerson was sold to Olympique de Marseille for 20.5 million euros (the equivalent of R$123.4 million). Of this amount, the club still has to receive 15 million euros in new installments (approximately R$99 million);
- muniz was sold to Fulham for 8 million euros (about R$49 million). Of this amount, the club still has to receive R$ 24.5 million, in installments due on August 8, 2022. Flamengo still needs to pay R$ 16 million to Desportivo Brasil, which kept an economic percentage of the attacker’s rights;
- natan was sold to Bragantino for R$22 million. The club will receive the amount in the following installments: R$ 11 million in January 2022 and two installments of R$ 5.3 million in July 2022 and January 2023. Flamengo still needs to pay R$ 3.6 million to Porto Vitória , which maintained an economic percentage of the defender’s rights;
Andreas, Kenedy and David Luiz costs
The balance sheet also showed the costs of the three signings made by Flamengo for the second half of 2021. See details:
- Andreas Pereira it arrived on a free loan, with part of the annual cost paid by Manchester United. In the balance sheet, the only cost recorded by Flamengo is the commission of entrepreneurs, in the amount of R$852 thousand.
- Flamengo needs to pay BRL 3 million to Chelsea for the loan of Kenedy, but the amount will only be paid in 2022. This is the only cost recorded in the balance sheet.
- The only cost recorded by David Luiz was R$ 817 thousand, referring to the commission of entrepreneurs. The player did not charge gloves in the negotiation.
