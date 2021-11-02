In his best moment, Santos reviews the sequence to forget at the Brazilian Nationals – 11/02/2021

Santos experienced a change in his spirit within four days. With two victories that took them out of the relegation zone, the team from Vila Belmiro left aside the negativity that took them more and more to the last positions and started to see a better future in the Brazilian Championship. All this, however, happens just before the Fish starts the sequence that caused him the most headaches in the first one.

By beating Fluminense and Athletico-PR last week, Santos opened a five-point advantage over the teams that are in the relegation zone. In addition to escaping the danger of an unprecedented fall to Serie B -at least momentarily-, what was seen was a complete change in behavior. From an apathetic team that had just lost at home to América-MG, Peixe showed intensity and vibrancy to win two consecutive victories for the first time in Brasileirão.

Until then, Peixe had only managed to mend triumphs with games from other competitions. And he only got the feat on four occasions. The first of them was in March, with victories over Deportivo Lara (Libetadores) and Ituano (Paulista). Two months later, two more sequences came: the first against São Bento (Paulista) and Boca Juniors (Libertadores); and the second with Cianorte (twice in the Copa do Brasil) and Ceará (Brazilian). Closing the account, at the end of July, Peixe scored triumphs against Juazeirense (Copa do Brasil) and Chapecoense (Brasileiro).

Since then, redemption only happened this week, when coach Fábio Carille was finally able to taste an improvement in his retrospective. Now, there are three wins, four draws and four defeats, which represents 39% of the points played. To keep this situation evolving, however, the challenge is against some of the opponents who have already created problems for Santos.

The first one is Palmeiras, on Sunday (7), in Vila Belmiro. In the first round, Santos tried to rock after getting good results against São Paulo, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR. However, it stopped at a rival who was living his best moment of the season. Alviverde’s 3-2 triumph at Allianz Parque was drawn at the beginning of the match. And Alvinegro, at the time, led by Fernando Diniz, sketched a reaction in the final 45 minutes, but without success.

Against the last nine opponents in the Brasileirão, Santos only won one victory and added seven points. The triumph was for a score of 1-0 against the lantern Chapecoense at Arena Condá. The match, however, was marked by a great performance by goalkeeper João Paulo, who prevented Santa Catarina from leaving with at least a draw at home. The goal alvinegro was also controversial, as a penalty was called after the VAR asked the referee to review the bid.

In the other games, Santos still showed good performance in draws against Red Bull Bragantino, away, and Internacional, in Vila Belmiro – both 2-2. In other ties, they performed below criticism. It was in a goalless draw with Corinthians at Vila Belmiro and held a 1-1 against Fortaleza at Arena Castelão. Against Ceará, João Paulo’s star once again shone by defending a penalty kick in the final moments.

To complete the bad record against the next opponents, there were three more defeats. In Vila Belmiro, he was beaten by Atlético-GO at a time when the team was also dedicated to the Copa Sudamericana, and was humiliated by Flamengo with a 4-0 defeat. As a visitor, he took 2-1 to Cuiabá in the last round the first round. This result was decisive for the board to opt for the resignation of Fernando Diniz.

The final sequence of the first round had a use of 21.2% of the disputed points. If they repeat the results, Santos will have difficulty achieving what became their main objective in the Brasileirão – to remain in the elite. With these hypothetical seven points, Peixe would reach 42 points, which is not considered a safe number for those who intend to escape relegation.